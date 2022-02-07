What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 7, 2022: Top girls team has chance to clinch

Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 8:53 PM

Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s (11) Perri Page is defended by Trinity’s Eden Williamson (20) last year’s WPIAL Class 5A championship game.

The final week of section play in WPIAL basketball begins with a full slate of section contests in girls hoops.

Last year, Trinity was perfect in Section 2-5A, winning all 12 games and finishing 2½ games in front of second-place Thomas Jefferson.

The Hillers can win their second straight outright section crown Monday when they host Albert Gallatin.

The Colonials are the only team with a shot at a share of the section championship. AG is 8-2, two games behind the 10-0 Hillers.

Albert Gallatin lost at home to Trinity, 56-42, on Jan. 13. It was the second-closest section win all season for the Hillers, who are 15-1 overall and have won 10 straight games.

Another Class 5A matchup with first-place ramifications is Hampton at Indiana.

The host Little Indians are in first place in Section 4-5A with a 8-1 record. Mars is a game back with a 7-2 section mark and Hampton follows with a 6-2 record.

Indiana suffered its lone section loss at Hampton, 49-37, on Jan. 13.

The Little Indians have won seven straight games since that loss. The Talbots have won four straight and seven of their last eight games.

‘A’ dandy

The top two girls basketball teams in Section 3-A collide on Monday when Clairton hosts Aquinas Academy.

The Crusaders are 10-5 overall, but a perfect 6-0 in the section. A win clinches the section championship.

The Bears are 11-1 overall with that lone blemish coming at the hands of Aquinas Academy, 48-39 back on Jan. 13.

A Clairton win keeps their hopes a live at the section championship.

Both teams are riding four game winning streaks into the showdown.

Boys hoops

The snow and ice storm that swept through Western Pa. last week forced the postponements of most of the Friday boys basketball schedule.

While some of the games were made up Saturday, some were moved to Monday, including a key contest in Section 3-5A.

Woodland Hills and Kiski Area are locked in a three-team battle with Franklin Regional for at least two playoff spots.

The Wolverines will host the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a game you can watch on Trib HSSN.

Both Woodland Hills and Franklin Regional are 5-5 in the section while Kiski Area checks in with a section mark of 4-5.

If the Panthers finish in a tie with the Wolverines or Cavaliers, they will qualify for the postseason after splitting with both teams.

The pressure is on Woodland Hills to earn a split after losing at Kiski Area, 55-48, on Jan. 11.

