What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Friday, May 12, 2023: Baseball playoff brackets to be unveiled on Trib HSSN

By:

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Peyton Ford dives safely back to first base against Seneca Valley on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Pine. Pine-Richland’s Peyton Ford dives safely back to first base against Seneca Valley on April 20.

‘Tis the season as the WPIAL will release brackets for two more spring sports Friday.

On the diamond, 79 teams are set to battle for six district championships.

The smallest baseball tournament will, of course, be Class 6A where teams advance to the quarterfinals without passing go or collecting $200.

The largest will be the Class 3A field, where 18 teams qualified and two preliminary games will be needed to set the field of 16.

Mt. Lebanon, West Allegheny, West Mifflin, South Park, Serra Catholic and Union have all qualified and will be shooting for a repeat of their crowns won in 2022.

Class A Union is trying to three-peat.

You can find out who plays who when, where and possibly why when we unveil the brackets on the WPIAL Baseball Playoff Pairings Show on Trib HSSN at 3 p.m.

More bracketology

Baseball won’t be the only brackets released by the district on Friday. The 2023 WPIAL boys volleyball brackets will also be coming out.

North Allegheny in 3A and Montour in 2A have qualified, but are not the favorites to win more gold.

That is a rare position for the Tigers, who have captured gold five straight seasons.

Some of the teams to beat:

3A: Shaler, Canon-McMillan, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Upper St. Clair, Hempfield, North Allegheny

2A: North Catholic, Mars, Seton LaSalle, Hopewell, Latrobe, South Fayette, Ambridge, Montour.