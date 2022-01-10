What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 10, 2022: Big night for girls basketball

Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 8:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jocelyn Bielak drives past Burrell’s Addy Landowski and Hope Clark (left) on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Burrell High School.

A busy night of WPIAL girls basketball is highlighted by a couple of games for first place.

One of those contests is in Section 2-3A as South Park hosts Brownsville.

The Eagles (7-2, 3-0) are No. 3 in the latest Trib HSSN Class 3A rankings.

South Park had won six straight before losing to Class 6A Canon-McMillan, 50-45, on Saturday.

The Eagles are flying high with the top offense in Class 3A, averaging 59.4 points per game.

Brownsville (5-4, 3-0) ended a three-game skid in their only game last week, a 42-20 victory over Bentworth on Thursday.

Senior Emma Seto led the Falcons with 22 points, outscoring the Bearcats.

You can watch the section showdown on Trib HSSN starting at 7:30 p.m.

Fight for 1 in Section 1

The top spot in Section 1-4A is up for grabs when Knoch visits Highlands.

Both teams are 3-0 in section play.

The Golden Rams are 8-1 overall with their only loss coming to Class 5A Mars.

The Knights are 8-2 with their losses coming to 5A teams, Mars and Hampton.

Knoch won the section a year ago and swept both games against Highlands by a combined 64-points.

You can listen to this contest on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Dynasty past vs. Dynasty present

Two of the top girls basketball programs in the WPIAL collide in a Section 1-A matchup when Rochester visits Bishop Canevin.

Rochester has won three straight WPIAL Class A championships and is ranked No. 1 in the Trib HSSN rankings.

It wasn’t that long ago when Bishop Canevin ruled small-school hoops in District 7.

The Crusaders won three straight 2A and 3A titles between 2016 and 2018 and a total of five WPIAL crowns between 2013 and 2020.

Thus far this season, the Rams are 2-0 atop the section and 6-2 overall, while the Crusaders are 0-1 in section and 4-4.

You can watch this game Monday with JV action and followed by varsity starting at 6 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

