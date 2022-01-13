What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 13, 2022: Chartiers Valley, Moon to square off

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | 11:50 PM

Tribune-Review Charters Valley’s Aislin Malcolm (2) handles the ball against Gateway’s Jayla Oliver (3) last season.

They are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings in Class 5A.

They are No. 2 and No. 3 in the latest HSSN girls hoops state rankings in 5A.

Finally, they are No. 2 and No. 4 in the hot-off-the-presses latest weekly Trib 10 girls power rankings.

They are tied for first in Section 1-5A with 3-0 records and are a combined 22-1 thus far this season.

Another busy night of WPIAL girls basketball section action is highlighted by Moon at Chartiers Valley.

You want star power? How about five Division I recruits in the starting lineups for the two teams combined?

The three-time defending WPIAL champion Colts feature current HSSN player of the week Aislin Malcolm (Pitt), along with Perri Page (Columbia) and Marian Turnbull (Northeastern) while the undefeated Tigers are led by seniors Emma Theodorsson (Bucknell) and Reilly Sunday (Duquesne), who is bouncing back from a knee injury that forced her to miss her junior season.

You can watch the big showdown at 7:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Other fights for first

The Moon at Chartiers Valley showdown isn’t the only big battle for a section top spot around the WPIAL on Thursday.

Five games will either force a tie for first place or prove a clear-cut leader in the section into mid-January.

• Seneca Valley at North Allegheny: The defending champion Tigers hold a one-game lead over the Raiders in Section 1-6A. (game heard on HSSN)

• Indiana at Hampton: The Little Indians hold a one-game lead over three teams in Section 2-5A, including the host Talbots. (game heard on HSSN)

• Steel Valley at Avonworth: Both teams have three wins; however, the host Antelopes hold a slight edge with no losses in Section 3-3A play, compared to one section loss for the Ironmen.

• Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge: The Centurions are the first team in Section 4-2A with two wins, holding a half-game lead over Winchester Thursday and the host Vikings, both with 1-0 section records.

• Clairton at Aquinas Academy: The Bears and Crusaders are 1-0 and the winner takes over sole possession of the top spot in Section 3-A.

Two for the show

There are only two WPIAL boys basketball games scheduled for Thursday, but both are key section contests.

In Section 2-2A, Chartiers-Houston will host Sto-Rox. Both teams are 2-1 in the section and tied for second place, a game behind current front runner, Carlynton.

In Section 3-A, Neighborhood Academy will visit Imani Christian. The host Saints are in first place with a 3-0 section record, while the Bulldogs are the only other team unbeaten in section play with a 1-0 mark.

