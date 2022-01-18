What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 18, 2022: WPIAL board set to unveil realignment

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 1:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon players celebrate their win in the WPIAL 6A final against Central Catholic on Nov. 20, 2021.

A lot more eyes than usual will be on the monthly WPIAL board of control meeting Tuesday.

The board will finalize the new conference alignment for all fall sports, including football, soccer, golf, cross country, girls volleyball, girls tennis and field hockey.

Each sport’s steering committee met after the PIAA enrollment numbers were finalized to draw up new conference/section alignments for the 2022 and 2023 fall seasons.

The WPIAL board will finalize new section alignments for the winter and spring sports as early as next month.

Trib HSSN’s Chris Harlan will be on hand at the meeting and will release the new alignments for each sport Tuesday afternoon.

Eastern powers

First place in Section 3-6A will be up for grabs Tuesday when Fox Chapel hosts Central Catholic.

Both teams are 4-0 in the section and are a combined 21-3 this season.

The Vikings are 10-2 overall and have won six games in a row. They have the second-best defense in Class 6A, allowing 46.8 points per game.

They will be challenged by the host Foxes, who are 11-1 and winners of 10 straight games. Led by senior Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel has the second-highest scoring offense in the classification with an average of over 68 points per game.

You can watch the two clash at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Title game rematch

Tuesday marks the end of the first half of section play for most WPIAL boys basketball teams.

First place in Section 2-5A is up for grabs between a pair of teams that met in the WPIAL 5A finals a year ago and are undefeated in section play this far this season.

Defending champion New Castle hosts Chartiers Valley.

The Red Hurricane are ranked No. 1 in the latest Trib HSSN 5A rankings with an 8-1 overall record. The ‘Canes are 4-0 in the section.

It has been a unique season for Chartiers Valley. The Colts are 3-0 in the section, but 0-8 in nonsection games.

The two each won road games in splitting two regular season matchups. New Castle won the title game, 61-45.