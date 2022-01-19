What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 19, 2022: Hall of Fame class to be unveiled

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 12:34 AM

It is the highest honor an athlete, a coach or a team can achieve: being elected to a Hall of Fame.

That honor will come to several folks Wednesday when District 7 officials announce the inductees into the WPIAL Hall of Fame, Class of 2022.

The WPIAL will unveil the 15th class to be inducted at a press conference at the Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at 10:30 a.m.

The annual WPIAL Hall of Fame induction banquet will take place Friday, May 27 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree.

Last night

Wednesday is the last big night of sub-section matches in the WPIAL team wrestling regular season. Some of the key matches:

• Kiski Area at Highlands: The visiting Cavaliers try to clinch first place outright in Section 1A-3A.

• Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford: First place in Section 1B-3A is on the line as the Panthers are 3-0 and the Warriors’ section record is 4-0.

• Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan: Both teams are 3-0 in Section 4A-3A.

• Bethel Park at Peters Township: The Black Hawks and Indians are tied for first in Section 4B-3A with 4-0 records.

• Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown: The host Blue Devils have a one-game lead over the Buccaneers and Fort Cherry in Section 1A-2A.

• Mt. Pleasant at Derry: The visiting Vikings try to clinch first place as they hold a one-game edge over both the Trojans and Southmoreland.

Mighty Rockets

It has been a great start for the Jefferson-Morgan boys basketball team.

The Rockets have won seven of their eight games and are tied with Monessen for the top spot in Section 4-2A with a 3-0 record.

One game behind the Rockets and Greyhounds is Carmichaels. The Mighty Mikes are 2-1 in the section and 7-3 overall.

On Wednesday, Carmichaels hosts Jefferson-Morgan in a game postponed from Tuesday.

You can watch the contest at 7:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.