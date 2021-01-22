What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 22, 2021: Quips, Chargers collide

By:

Friday, January 22, 2021 | 12:03 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The OLSH bench celebrates a 3-pointer against Sto-Rox in the WPIAL finals last season.

While there are plenty of section games on the WPIAL boys basketball schedule Friday, one of the top matchups is a nonsection battle of undefeated teams when Aliquippa visits Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

The Quips are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A and are off to a 4-0 start.

The two-time defending champion Chargers are the top-ranked team in Class 2A and have compiled a 6-0 record.

OLSH has won 22 games in a row after finishing 26-1 a year ago. The Chargers’ last loss was on Jan. 7, 2020, when they fell on the road to the Quips, 73-69.

Boys section showdowns

Defending WPIAL Class 6A champion Butler is struggling out of the gates a bit.

The Golden Tornado are 3-2 overall, but 0-2 in Section 1-6A. Butler lost to Seneca Valley by six points and to Pine-Richland by four points on Tuesday.

Butler will host first place North Allegheny on Friday.

Two other section games on Friday with first place or a share of it at stake include Lincoln Park (2-0, 3-2) visiting Quaker Valley (2-1, 3-1) in Section 2-4A and Charleroi (2-1, 3-2) at Brentwood (2-0, 4-1).

All three of these games can be viewed or heard on Trib HSSN.

Champ vs. champ

On the girls’ side of the Friday schedule, two-time defending Class A champion Rochester continues its golden tour on Friday.

The Rams are scheduled to face last year’s WPIAL Class 2A champions Bishop Canevin twice now that they are Section 1-A foes. They are also scheduled to take on two-time defending 5A champion Chartiers Valley in a nonsection season finale on Feb. 25.

On Friday, Rochester will visit last year’s district Class 3A champion, Mohawk. The Rams are 2-2 through Wednesday while the Warriors are 6-1 overall.

Tags: Aliquippa, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart