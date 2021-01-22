What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 22, 2021: Teams still getting set for openers

Friday, January 22, 2021 | 11:06 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Greensburg Salem’s Abby Mankins grabs a rebound over McKeesport’s Carmen Coles during a 2019 playoff game.

Through Friday, there were still eight WPIAL boys and girls basketball teams that had yet to play a game.

Half of them are scheduled to tip off the 2021 season Saturday.

Three of the four season openers involve girls teams.

Ligonier Valley will make its much-anticipated girls basketball return to the WPIAL with a Section 3-4A contest at Yough.

Both Greensburg Salem and Ringgold girls hoops teams are looking to tip off this unique season with nonsection homes games, the Golden Lions hosting Kiski Area and the Rams welcoming South Park.

The lone boys district team hoping to start the season is Mapletown. The Maples host Turkeyfoot Valley in a nonsection Saturday afternoon game.

If all scheduled games for Friday and Saturday go off without a hitch, the only four programs that would leave without a game played heading into the final week of January are Greensburg Salem boys, South Park boys, Seton LaSalle girls and Mapletown girls.

Old Catholic school rivalry

Back in the old Catholic league days before Catholic high schools were part of the WPIAL, there was no better rivalry then Central Catholic vs. North Catholic.

Because of size, these two schools rarely squared off since moving into the WPIAL in the 70s; however, they will meet in Cranberry on Saturday evening.

The Vikings are in the middle of the pack in Section 3-6A while the defending 3A champion Trojans are alone in first place in Section 1-4A.

These teams met last year with North Catholic winning on the road, 63-46.

Back on track

A pair of ranked teams looking to get back on the right track square off Saturday afternoon in a standout boys basketball nonsection game.

Penn Hills was ranked No. 3 in Class 5A in the latest HSSN rankings; however, after winning four straight, the Indians are coming off a one-point loss to Central Catholic.

Host Mt. Lebanon was 2-0 and ranked No. 2 behind Upper St. Clair in the Class 6A rankings, but the Blue Devils dropped back-to-back games to Erie McDowell and North Catholic.

Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m.