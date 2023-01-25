What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 25, 2023: Wrestling teams to vie for section titles

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 6:41 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Jack Kazalas (left) scores on a double-leg takedown against Chartiers Valley’s Brady Joling during the 121-pound finals of the Allegheny County wrestling championships Saturday at Fox Chapel High

The final night of section wrestling is upon us with plenty of matches to determine section championships or at least a share of the section crown heading into the team district playoffs.

In Class 2A, Burgettstown in Section 1, Frazier in Section 2, Highlands in Section 5 and Burrell in Section 6 have all clinched at least a share of the section title.

Central Valley, Freedom and Hopewell have clinched a three-way tie for the Section 4 championship.

So that leaves Section 3, where a head-to-head match Wednesday will determine the section winner or a possible three way tie for first.

Defending WPIAL 2A champion Quaker Valley (5-0) has a one-match lead over both Carlynton and Montour heading into Wednesday when the Quaker visits the Cougars. Also on Wednesday, Montour visits South Park (1-4).

If Carlynton and Montour win, there will be a three-way tie for first place.

The top three teams from each section qualify for the WPIAL team playoffs next week.

3A mat logjams

While there is only one head-to-head match set for Wednesday in Class 2A with section title ramifications, that is not the case in 3A.

Plum has won Section 1, but the other five sections will be determined by matches between the top two teams.

In Section 2, Butler (4-0) has a one-match lead over both Pine-Richland (3-1) and North Allegheny (3-1). The Golden Tornado visits the Rams while NA travels to Mars (0-4).

In Section 3, Norwin (4-0) has a one-match lead over both Penn-Trafford (3-1) and Franklin Regional (3-1). The Knights host the Warriors while FR visits Thomas Jefferson (2-2) in a match that could determine third place and a postseason berth.

In Section 4, Connellsville (3-0) has a one-match lead over Hempfield (2-1) and Latrobe (2-1). The Falcons visit the Spartans while the Wildcats host Gateway.

In Section 5, defending champion Waynesburg Central (4-0) has a one-match lead over both Trinity (3-1) and West Allegheny (3-1). The Raiders host Trinity while WA is home to South Fayette (2-2) in a match that could determine third place and a playoff spot.

In Section 6, Canon-McMillan (4-0) and Peters Township (4-0) are tied for first place. The Big Macs visit the Indians on Wednesday.

Girls section hoops key contest

The California (7-8) and Carmichaels (5-11) girls basketball teams have some breathing room in the battle for a playoff berth.

The Trojans are in third place with a 4-3 section record while the Mighty Mikes are a half-game back at 3-3.

The two meet Wednesday in a battle for third place in Section 4-2A.

While the winner of the California at Carmichaels game moves closer to clinching a postseason spot, even the loser is still in good shape with two and a half weeks left.

Both teams are three game up in the loss column on fifth place teams Frazier (2-6, 5-9) and Bentworth (2-6, 4-12).