What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 27, 2021: Highlands, Springdale square off

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 12:15 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jimmy Kunst (right) celebrates with teammates after a 52-51 victory over Mars on Jan. 15.

Everything is A-OK with boys basketball in the A-K Valley.

Two of the top teams are scheduled to square off in a nonsection game Wednesday when defending Class 4A champion Highlands hosts Springdale.

The Golden Rams moved to 5-0 with a 56-55 win voer Hampton on Tuesday. Highlands has used a balanced attack on offense to jump off to a hot start despite moving up to Class 5A this season.

Meanwhile, Demitri Fritch and the Dynamos have been explosive with seven wins in nine games. The senior Fritch is averaging over 23 points per game for Springdale.

Springdale is in second place in Section 1-2A, a game behind two-time defending champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Loving the northern lights

There are times when district teams from Lawrence County, the northernmost county in the WPIAL, square off against schools to their north in nonsection games against District 10.

District 10 is made up of counties in Northwest Pa.

You don’t see it as much from a school located in southern Allegheny County.

However, when Bethel Park hosts Cathedral Prep from Erie on Wednesday, it will mark the third time in six total games that the Black Hawks have faced a D-10 team.

Last week, BP beat Grove City, 51-49, before losing to Sharpsville on Monday, 62-51.

Dogs vs. Cats

It might not be raining cats and dogs in the forecast, but a busy evening of Section 3-3A girls basketball features a matchup of cats and dogs.

Shady Side Academy is scheduled to finally tip off the season in its first girls basketball game as the Bulldogs. The school changed its nickname from Indians to Bulldogs in 2020.

SSA’s first opponent are the Wildcats of East Allegheny. A recent power in district hoops, EA is off to a 2-3 start.

The other midweek section game has first-place Brentwood hosting Steel Valley. The Spartans are 6-0 as they gear up for their eventual section showdown with 4-0 Avonworth next week.