What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 28, 2023: Weekend schedule packed with basketball showcases

By:

Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 12:43 AM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger (2) attempts a heavily contested layup during the second half of Penn Hills’ victory over Gateway on Tuesday.

Some of the top district boys and girls basketball teams will be in action this weekend at Montour as part of the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Hall of Fame Classic.

There are 13 boys games with eight on Saturday and five on Sunday.

Here is the Saturday schedule:

• Brashear vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-5) at 11 a.m.

• Shady Side Academy (11-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-2) at 12:30 p.m.

• Central Valley (4-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (6-9) at 2 p.m.

• Hopewell (3-14) vs. Sto-Rox (5-11) at 2:30 p.m.

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-3) vs. Carlynton (11-5) at 3:30 p.m.

• Canon-McMillan (3-13) vs. Montour (5-11) at 5 p.m.

• Penn Hills (11-2) vs. South Fayette (8-8) at 6:30 p.m.

• Central Catholic (8-7) vs. Moon (9-5) at 8 p.m.

The one girls basketball game that is part of the event has Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-4) facing Moon (6-10) on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Here is the Sunday schedule:

• Mars (11-4) vs. Baldwin (9-6) at 12:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Park (15-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (13-3) at 2 p.m.

• Aliquippa (9-5) vs. Uniontown (15-1) at 3:30 p.m.

• Pine-Richland (4-11) vs. Northgate (12-4) at 5 p.m.

• Belle Vernon (7-7) vs. North Hills (13-3) at 6:30 p.m.

More basketball events

Seton Hill University will host its annual Shootout Classic on Saturday and Sunday.

The schedule of boys basketball games on Saturday is:

• Belle Vernon (7-7) vs. Franklin Regional (9-6) at 6 p.m.

• Geibel Catholic (10-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-5) at 7:30 p.m.

The schedule on Sunday is:

• Girls: Franklin Regional (5-11) vs. Greensburg Salem (13-4) at 1:30 p.m.

• Girls: Indiana (12-5) vs. Trinity (10-5) at 3 p.m.

• Girls: McKeesport (14-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (16-2) at 4:30 p.m.

• Boys: Latrobe (6-10) vs. Norwin (9-6) at 6 p.m.

• Boys: Jeannette (10-5) vs. Greensburg Salem (4-12) at 7:30 p.m.

Also, the annual Joey Fabus Memorial Classic takes place on Saturday at Bethel Park with two games:

• Highlands (10-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-2) at 12 p.m.

• Norwin (14-3) at Bethel Park (5-9) at 1:45 p.m.

Star-studded event

The PIHL will hold its annual all-star games Sunday from the RMU Island Sports Center.

• Division 2 game is at 12 p.m.

• Class A Group 1 game is at 1:50 p.m.

• Class A Group 2 game is at 3:40 p.m.

• Class 2A game is at 5:30 p.m.

• Class 3A game is at 7:30 p.m.