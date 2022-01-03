What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 3, 2022: Big night for girls basketball

Sunday, January 2, 2022 | 9:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Jordan Radzmynski collides with North Catholic’s Anna Waskiewicz during their game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry.

Welcome to the first day of high school sports in 2022.

The new year begins with a bang as there are 48 WPIAL girls section basketball games, including section openers in classes 2A and A, Monday.

One matchup to watch is a rematch of the 2021 Class 3A WPIAL championship game as Mohawk visits North Catholic.

Last season, the Trojans beat the Warriors in both Section 1-3A meetings by a combined 25 points.

When the two met in the district title game, however, Mohawk stunned North Catholic, 54-48, to claim the school’s first WPIAL girls basketball title.

It’s been tough sledding for the defending champion Warriors thus far, as they are 1-1 in the section and 2-5 overall.

The Trojans started 4-1 with a 2-0 section mark before losing twice in the North Allegheny Holiday Tournament to defending Class 6A champion North Allegheny and last year’s 5A champion, Chartiers Valley.

You can watch the game on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.

Top girls 6A programs collide

Six of the past seven WPIAL girls basketball champions in the highest classification have been won by Norwin and North Allegheny.

The Knights won the district Class AAAA championship back-to-back years in 2015 and ‘16 while the Tigers have taken home 6A gold in four of the past five years, including back-to-back crowns twice, in ‘17 and ‘18 and again in ‘20 and ‘21.

NA swept the season series from Norwin last season.

The Tigers and Knights are 2-0 in Section 1-6A.

North Allegheny is undefeated at 6-0 overall, while Norwin is 5-1 with their lone loss to Mt. Lebanon.

You can listen to the game at 7:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

2A and A finally begin

As mentioned earlier, Class 2A (except Section 1) and Class A finally tip off section play in WPIAL girls basketball.

While everybody is chasing three-time defending champion Rochester in Class A, two of the Rams’ Section 1 rivals collide when Union visits Eden Christian Academy.

Both the Scotties and Warriors are off to great starts, having won a combined 12 of 13 games.

Union is 7-0 while Eden Christian is off to a 5-1 start, with their lone loss a two-point defeat against District 10’s Grove City.

