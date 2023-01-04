What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 4, 2023: Class 3A rivals collide on mat

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 8:01 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Hempfield senior Ethan Lebin tries to escape from Fort LeBoeuf’s Jake Bennett (kneeling) during a 127-pound match at Powerade.

We have another first for 2023 with a busy night on the mats with WPIAL team wrestling section matches.

Wednesday begins a busy month of team wrestling action with several key matches on the district schedule.

In Section 4-3A, there are only five teams, but three of them are among the best in the classification.

Besides 2022 runner-up Connellsville, Westmoreland County rivals Latrobe and Hempfield are off to good starts with a section record of 1-0 each and a combined overall record of 8-2.

The Spartans host the Wildcats for a share of first place Wednesday.

There are a couple of matches to watch in Class 2A.

In Section 2, first place is at stake when Mt. Pleasant (2-0, 3-4) hosts Frazier (2-0, 3-2) while defending WPIAL champion Quaker Valley (2-0, 8-4) hosts Montour (2-0, 3-0) for first place in Section 3.

The good ol’ days

In 1990, the Steel Valley girls basketball team captured gold when it won the WPIAL Class 3A championship.

That crown seems like it happened … well, 33 years ago as the current Ironmen team continues to struggle this season.

Steel Valley is 0-2 in Section 3-2A and 0-8 overall heading into Wednesday’s home section contest against Clairton.

The Bears, led by super sophomore Iyanna Wade, are 1-0 in section play and 3-1 overall.

The Ironmen as a team are averaging 17 points per game while Wade early on this season has scored on average 37.5 points per game.

A section game in boys basketball Wednesday is a Section 3-3A matchup between two teams struggling as well out of the gate in the 2022-2023 season.

Apollo-Ridge hosts Ligonier Valley in a contest where both teams are 0-2 in the section and a combined 2-17 overall.

City League hoops

While it is a quiet night on the hardwood in District 7 basketball, it will be a busy afternoon/night of boys and girls hoops in District 8.

It’s an early season battle for first place in City League boys basketball Wednesday when Allderdice (1-0, 8-3) visits Obama Academy (1-0, 3-4).

Both Perry (0-0, 2-6) and Westinghouse (0-0, 0-3) open their City League schedule at home Wednesday afternoon. The Commodores host Carrick (0-1, 2-8) while the Bulldogs welcome Brashear (0-1, 2-7).

A share of first place is also up for grabs in girls hoops when Obama Academy (3-3) travels to Allderdice (3-7). Both teams won their City League opener before the holidays.

Westinghouse (1-0, 2-5) is also tied for first place as it prepares to visit Brashear (0-1, 0-2) in an afternoon fray.

Rounding out the Wednesday schedule is Perry (0-1, 0-1) visiting Carrick (0-1, 5-3).