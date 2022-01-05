What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 5, 2022: Favorites emerge on mats

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 12:32 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary escapes Notre Dame’s Adam Schweitzer in the 120-pound consolation bout during the Powerade Wrestling Tournament last Thursday.

Wednesday is another busy night of dual meets in WPIAL team wrestling with over 30 sub-section matches scheduled.

With only a couple of weeks left in the team regular season, positioning in the sub-sections becomes more important.

There are four matches that will affect the top of these sub-sections:

• Gateway visits Franklin Regional in 3A-1A. Both teams are 2-0 in their sub-section and the winner takes a huge step toward clinching first place.

• Latrobe is at Hempfield in 3A-2B. The host Spartans are 2-0 while the Wildcats won their only sub-section match thus far.

• Burgettstown hosts Washington in 2A-1A. Last year’s district runner-up Blue Devils are 2-0 while the Little Prexies check in with a 1-0 record.

• Carlynton travels to Quaker Valley in 2A-2B. Both the Cougars and Quakers are 2-0 and this match likely will decide the sub-section champion.

Declawed cats

Three years ago, the Latrobe boys basketball team finished the regular season with a record of 18-2 before being upset in the Class 6A quarterfinals by Canon-McMillan.

Last year, the Wildcats finished over .500 with an 8-7 record. After upsetting Thomas Jefferson in the 5A first round, Latrobe lost to eventual champion New Castle in the quarterfinals.

It has been a rough start for the ‘Cats this season, losing their first six games and entering 2022 with a 1-6 record.

They search for their first Section 3-5A win Wednesday when they host Connellsville. This is the section opener for the Falcons, who have won only two of their first nine games.

You can watch the game at 7:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

The game that never was

A week after winning the school’s first WPIAL boys basketball championship last season, Bishop Canevin was set to open up what they hoped would be a lengthy run in the PIAA playoffs.

The Crusaders were set to host District 5 Class A champion Berlin-Brothersvalley, when about 10 minutes before the scheduled tip, Bishop Canevin had to forfeit the game when it found out a player on the team had tested positive for covid-19.

The Mountaineers were declared winners of the state quarterfinals contest. They defeated Clarion in the semifinals three days later before falling to Nativity BVM in the state title game.

On Wednesday, Berlin-Brothersvalley once again makes the trek to Bishop Canevin for a nonsection battle with the Crusaders.

You can watch the game on Trib HSSN at 7:30 p.m.