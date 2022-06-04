What to watch for in WPIAL sports on June 4, 2022: Mars boys lacrosse looks to keep rolling

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Josh Seipp works past Quaker Valley’s Christian Brown during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on May 26.

Up until last spring, the PIAA lacrosse playoffs were a dry wasteland for WPIAL programs.

Very few boys or girls lacrosse teams from District 7 survived the first round, let alone were considered a serious contender for a run at the state title.

The sport, still growing on this side of the commonwealth, had been dominated by schools in the east, specifically, the Philadelphia suburbs that make up District 1.

That changed when the Mars boys lacrosse team picked up three wins in the 2021 state lacrosse playoffs and played in the state finals.

Mars lost to Allentown Central Catholic in the boys 2A championship match, but perhaps a precedent has been set.

With one win in their pocket in this state postseason tournament, the Fightin’ Planets are in action Saturday when they face District 3 champion Susquehannock at noon at State College.

They aren’t the only team still playing in the boys 2A quarterfinals from the WPIAL. Also on Saturday, Quaker Valley faces Penncrest at 12:30 p.m. at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

In Class 2A girls lacrosse, WPIAL champion Chartiers Valley looks for a second state playoff win when it collides with Strath Haven at 2:30 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.

Bulldogs lax pitching quarters

It was a golden spring for the Shady Side Academy boys and girls lacrosse programs, punctuated by sweeping the WPIAL 3A championships last week.

After each picked up victories in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday, the Bulldogs head east to Chambersburg for quarterfinals action on Saturday.

The SSA girls will face West Lawn Wilson at 4 p.m. while the boys battle Radnor at 5:30 p.m.

Them again

It was a tough opening night for the WPIAL representatives in the 2022 PIAA boys volleyball playoffs Tuesday as half of the field of six was eliminated.

The last two 3A teams left standing are powerhouse North Allegheny and section foe Shaler.

The defending PIAA champion Tigers and Titans meet for a third time at 1 p.m. at Gateway after NA swept the two regular season matches.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart lost in the 2A district boys championship match, but the Chargers are the only WPIAL team left after Montour and Ambridge were eliminated in the first round.

The Chargers play District 10 power Meadville at noon Saturday at Westminster College.