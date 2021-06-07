What to watch for in WPIAL sports on June 8, 2021: WPIAL lacrosse teams seek elusive spot in state finals

By:

Monday, June 7, 2021 | 11:56 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Mars’ Luke Whittaker makes a move past Chartiers Valley midfielder Jackson Fodor in the fourth quarter of the WPIAL championship game on May 27.

History could be made Tuesday in the PIAA lacrosse semifinals.

In the 12-year history of the state lacrosse playoffs, no WPIAL has won a PIAA championship.

In fact, no District 7 team has even reached the finals.

The WPIAL sends one boys and one girls team to the final four Tuesday.

In Class AA boys, WPIAL champion Mars will face District 1 runner-up Bishop Shanahan in a semifinal at Cumberland Valley at 4 p.m.

In Class AAA girls, the third-place team out of the WPIAL, Sewickley Academy, will battle the third-place team out of District 3, Manheim Township, in a final four match at Memorial Stadium in State College at 4 p.m.

If either wins, they will play for state gold at the final on Saturday at West Chester East.

WPIAL rematch in state semis

Only two WPIAL boys volleyball teams remain heading into the PIAA semifinals Tuesday, and they are familiar foes.

North Allegheny will take on rival Seneca Valley for the fourth time this season.

The Tigers swept the two regular season meetings and beat the Raiders again in the WPIAL championship match, 3-1.

The winner will head to Penn State to play for the PIAA AAA championship Saturday.