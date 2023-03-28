What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 28, 2023: Section hopefuls to collide on volleyball court

By:

Monday, March 27, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Nico Sfeir hits between Seneca Valley’s Coleman McDonough (10) and Grant Hoover in the Class 3A boys WPIAL volleyball championship game last season.

Section play continues in one WPIAL Class 3A boys volleyball section and begins in a pair of 2A sections Tuesday.

In Section 2-3A, defending champion North Allegheny tries to avoid an 0-2 start in the section when it visits rival North Hills, which is attempting to go to 2-0 in the section.

Seneca Valley, the Class 3A runner-up last spring, will host Fox Chapel (0-1) in the Raiders section opener, while Butler looks to stay on top and improve to 2-0 when it visits Pine-Richland (0-1).

Teams in Section 1-2A and Section 3-2A will begin their section schedule.

Defending 2A champion Montour hosts Bishop Canevin in Section 1, while district runner-up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart hosts the team it beat in the 2022 Class 2A semifinals, Ambridge.

Seton LaSalle won the Section 3-2A title a year ago. On Tuesday, the Rebels visit Thomas Jefferson. The Jaguars finished in third place a year ago.

Apollo statement

The second game of WPIAL baseball home-and-home “section series” that were played Monday will conclude Tuesday.

One of the 29 section games being played features the top two teams in Section 3-2A from a year ago.

Apollo-Ridge finished tied for second place with Shady Side Academy, three games behind eventual district champion Serra Catholic.

The Vikings will host the top-ranked Eagles in what they hope is a statement game that they are a team to watch in 2A this season.

Serra Catholic had no problem at home Monday, beating Apollo-Ridge, 16-0

Section softball starter

Two-time defending WPIAL Class 4A softball champion Beaver has won two of its first three games this season.

The Bobcats knocked off OLSH by one run before routing Shenango. The wins came after a season-opening loss to Deer Lakes.

Beaver begins its Section 3-4A schedule Tuesday by visiting Montour.

The Bobcats defeated the Spartans, 6-1, in the 2022 Class 4A semifinals last spring.

This will be Montour’s first game of the season.