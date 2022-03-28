What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 29, 2022: Bundle up for baseball, softball

Monday, March 28, 2022 | 6:15 PM

Fahim Abed | Tribune-Review Fans bundle up to watch Freeport and Armstrong square off in a baseball game at Freeport Community Park last Friday.

It will be another hit-or-miss day weather-wise for WPIAL baseball and softball Tuesday.

No precipitation is expected and we might even see some sun, but put the long johns on if you are playing or watching as temps will be in the 40s.

There are a total of 43 baseball games scheduled for Tuesday, with 15 section contests scheduled in Section 2-5A, Section 2-4A, Section 3-4A, Section 2-2A and Section 4-2A.

Softball has 38 WPIAL matchups on the schedule, with 21 section openers in Sections 1 and 4 in Class 5A, Sections 2 and 3 in 4A as well as all four sections in Class 2A.

Boys vollyball section play

No need to worry about the weather indoors as section play begins in WPIAL boys volleyball Tuesday.

North Allegheny has won the last four WPIAL 3A championships and 12 of the last 14. On Tuesday, the Tigers open up defense of their 2021 crown at home against rival North Hills.

You can listen to the match here on Trib HSSN.

Defending 2A champion Seton LaSalle and the rest of the classification doesn’t open up section play until next week.

On Tuesday, Seton LaSalle hosts Hopewell in a nonsection match that is a 2021 Class 2A semifinals rematch.

The Rebels beat the Vikings, 3-1, to earn their trip to the district title match.

Lacrosse powers

Two district girls lacrosse teams that enjoyed great success in 2021 will square off in a nonsection match Tuesday.

Blackhawk won Section 2-2A a year ago and was the No. 1 seed in the 2A tournament. The Cougars reached the WPIAL championship game but lost to Mars, 10-3, in the finals.

Sewickley Academy finished in second place in Section 2-3A, one game behind eventual champion Shady Side Academy.

The Panthers were the No. 4 seed and made it to the final four, where they lost to Mt. Lebanon, 13-10.

The two meet Tuesday at Blackhawk.