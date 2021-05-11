What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 11, 2021: Baseball, softball showdowns at crunch time

By:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 12:14 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Tommy Fravel steps on the bag for an out against Plum on Monday.

No more rain. No more wet fields. No more excuses. For those teams healthy enough to play, there are only a few days left to get section games in before the softball brackets are released Thursday.

Here are some of the bigger softball matchups around the WPIAL on Tuesday.

• North Allegheny is at Butler with Seneca Valley as an interested spectator. If Butler wins, the Raiders tie NA for fourth place in Section 2-6A and clinch a playoff berth. Both North Allegheny and Butler have already clinched.

• North Hills visits Shaler with the winner claiming the Section 3-5A title outright.

• Carlynton travels to Fort Cherry for a doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m. The host Rangers are 5-4 in Section 1-2A while the Cougars are 4-6. One win clinches a playoff berth for Fort Cherry while a sweep for Carlynton eliminates the Rangers and lifts the Cougars into the postseason.

• Seton LaSalle hosts Serra Catholic in a fight for fourth place in Section 2-2A. The Eagles are 4-4 while the Rebels are 4-5.

• Neshannock visits Mohawk in Section 4-2A. The Lancers clinch with a road victory, which would also eliminate the Warriors. A Mohawk win doesn’t clinch a playoff berth for anybody but puts Neshannock in a bad spot with tiebreakers.

Baseball gems

There are plenty of big games around the district baseball diamond as well Tuesday.

• After winning at home Monday, Fox Chapel looks for a sweep and at least a share of the Section 2-5A crown when it visits Plum. A Mustangs home win give them the section crown outright.

• Thomas Jefferson can clinch a playoff berth in Section 4-5A with a win at Connellsville. The Falcons have already clinched a playoff spot.

• Burrell and Indiana are deadlocked for fourth place in Section 1-4A. The teams play at Indiana on Tuesday, where the winner will clinch. The loser can clinch with a win when the teams meet at Burrell on Wednesday.

• Beaver visits Central Valley while Quaker Valley hosts Ambridge in Section 2-4A. The Bobcats can clinch with a road win while the Quakers control their own destiny and can clinch with two wins over Ambridge on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Warriors need a win at home and two Quaker Valley losses.

• Yough hosts Southmoreland in a doubleheader that the visiting Scotties need a sweep to clinch.

Playoff spot up for grabs

We are down to the last few days of the 2021 WPIAL lacrosse regular season.

On Tuesday, a playoff berth is at stake in Section 1-AAA when Latrobe hosts Penn-Trafford.

Latrobe is in sixth place in the section with a 2-5 record. Top six teams qualify for the postseason.

Penn-Trafford is a game behind with a 1-6 record, but a Warriors win moves them into a tie and gives PT the tiebreaker edge over the Wildcats.