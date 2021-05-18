What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 19, 2021: It’s time for playoff baseball

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | 11:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel pitcher Luke Hudic delivers against Plum on May 10.

This hump day happens to be the busiest day of the WPIAL spring postseason with lots of action in softball, lacrosse and boys volleyball.

It also is opening day of the 2021 WPIAL baseball postseason with first-round games in Class 5A, 4A, 2A and A.

Class 5A defending champion Shaler will battle Fox Chapel on HSSN at 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands, the team the Titans beat in the 2019 5A championship game, has moved down a class and faces the defending 4A champion Beaver at 2 p.m. on HSSN.

Seton LaSalle, the 2019 Class 2A champion, opens up against Bentworth while the Class A district winner two years ago, California, will face Shady Side Academy in a 2A first-round game on HSSN at 4:30 p.m.

In all, 18 baseball playoff games can be seen or heard on HSSN on Wednesday.

More softball, for openers

Two teams will try to take the first step toward adding on to their district softball championship streak with first round games Wednesday.

Hempfield has won five straight WPIAL softball titles. The Spartans are the No. 3 seed in an eight-team 6A tournament and will battle Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on HSSN.

Nine years ago, the Big Macs beat the Spartans, 4-1, to win the 2012 district AAAA title.

Laurel is shooting for a three-peat in Class 2A. The Spartans’ first-round opponent is Steel Valley.

You can watch or listen to 10 WPIAL softball first round games on HSSN on Wednesday.

Volleyball, lacrosse quarters

Two of the eight WPIAL boys volleyball quarterfinals will be played 24 hours after the opening round.

A pair of boys AAA second-round matches in the top half of the bracket have been scheduled for Wednesday while the other two AAA and all four AA matches are slated for Thursday.

Quarterfinals matches are also set for Wednesday in girls AAA and boys AA lacrosse.