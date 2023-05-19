What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 19, 2023: 4 WPIAL teams alive in PIAA tennis playoffs

By:

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 12:09 AM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Adam Memije and Zidaan Hassan take on Allderdice’s Deniz Finkel and Ian Kuchera in the WPIAL Class 3A doubles finals April 26.

With the postseason week complete for baseball, softball, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse, the spring sport postseason spotlight falls on boys tennis Friday.

The PIAA boys team tennis championships are going on this weekend at the Hershey Racquet Club, and four WPIAL teams remain alive for gold.

It has been six years since a WPIAL team captured a boys tennis championship. Sewickley Academy won state Class 2A gold in 2017.

It has been nine years since a WPIAL team won the PIAA Class 3A team title with Shady Side Academy winning it all in 2014.

Two 3A teams from District 7 are among the elite eight preparing for quarterfinals matches on Friday.

WPIAL champion Gateway will face Unionville from District 1 at 7 p.m. and North Allegheny goes up against D-1 champion Lower Merion at 2:30 p.m.

2 for 2A

There are also two teams from the WPIAL remaining in the PIAA 2A tennis quarterfinals.

District champion Sewickley Academy will battle District 11 champion Moravian Academy at 11 a.m. while WPIAL runner-up Winchester Thurston squares off with D-3 runner-up Conrad Weiser at 9:30 a.m.

Both the Panthers and Bears won their first-round state playoff matches Tuesday by 5-0 scores.

The PIAA semifinals and final are set for Saturday.