What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 26, 2021: Champions crowned in lacrosse, volleyball

By:

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | 11:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eliza Auffenberg defends against Shady Side Academy’s Claire Taylor on April 29.

The week long gold rush begins Wednesday as the WPIAL will crown champions in four spring sports over the next seven days.

On Wednesday, boys volleyball and girls lacrosse take center stage with championship matches in both Class AAA and AA.

In girls lacrosse, Shady Side Academy will play for a second straight district crown in AAA when it faces top-seeded Mt. Lebanon.

The Bulldogs won the school’s first girls lacrosse crown in 2019.

The Blue Devils are in search of a sixth WPIAL girls lax gold medal. They won the first three championships in 2004, ‘05 and ’06. They also won gold in 2014, and their most recent title was five years ago in 2016.

In the Class AA finals, top-seeded Blackhawk faces Mars.

The Cougars won it all in 2016 while the Fightin’ Planets are playing for their first WPIAL championship.

Both matches are at Robert Morris University, and you can watch all the action with AA at 6 p.m. and AAA at 8 p.m. only here on Trib HSSN.

Serving for gold

One day after the district finals, the WPIAL boys volleyball championships will take place at Fox Chapel.

The top two seeds advanced and will meet for gold Wednesday.

In AAA, North Allegheny tries to win a fourth straight district crown when it meets section rival Seneca Valley at 8 p.m.

Before that match at 6 p.m., top-seeded Seton LaSalle will take on North Catholic.

Both the Rebels and Trojans are in search of a first boys volleyball championship.

You can watch both matches only here on Trib HSSN.

Softball semifinals conclude

The 2021 WPIAL softball championship return to Cal U. on June 2-3. Three of the six title games have been determined; now the other three semifinals take place Wednesday.

While no district baseball teams made it through the season undefeated, two WPIAL softball teams bring perfect records into the final four.

Class 6A top seed Bethel Park brings a 16-0 record into its semifinal against Pine-Richland at 4 p.m. That game will be the second of a 6A doubleheader at West Mifflin with Canon-McMillan facing Norwin at 2 p.m.

The other undefeated team is Beaver. The Bobcats are 15-0 and face high-scoring West Mifflin at Peterswood Park in Peters Township at 1 p.m. The other 4A semifinals game follows at 3 p.m. as defending champion Elizabeth Forward faces Highlands.

In the Class 2A semifinals at Mars, top-seeded Ligonier Valley takes on Shenago at 4 p.m. while in the game before at 2 p.m., it’s a rematch of the last two WPIAL Class 2A title games as Laurel tries to eliminate Frazier for a third straight year.

All six WPIAL softball semifinals on Wednesday can be heard or seen on Trib HSSN.