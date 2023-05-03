What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 3, 2023: Tennis playoffs try to dodge raindrops

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Once again, the weather is not playing nice. While nicer days are coming later this week, Wednesday’s forecast is cold and wet again.

Thus, barring games played on turf or under a dome, another busy day on the district baseball and softball diamond will need to be rescheduled.

However, for now, the WPIAL is planning on first-round action in the Class 3A boys team tennis playoffs.

The opening matches were originally schedule for Monday, but bumped back 48 hours due to the weather.

Top-seed North Allegheny will head indoors to battle No. 16 Shaler at the Pure Athletic Sportsplex at 1 p.m.

Also headed indoors is No. 10 Pine-Richland against No. 7 Mt. Lebanon Blackhawk at the Glen Creek Tennis Club in South Park at 1:30 p.m.

Rest of Round 1

These matches may also be moved indoors at some point Wednesday. For now, the rest of the 3A opening-round tennis schedule includes these matches at 3:30 p.m.:

• No. 9 Allderdice at No. 8 Franklin Regional

• No. 12 Norwin at No. 5 Shady Side Academy

• No. 13 Mars at No. 4 Upper St. Clair

• No. 14 Bethel Park at No. 3 Gateway

• No. 11 Moon at No. 6 Peters Township

• No. 15 Penn-Trafford at No. 2 Fox Chapel

More volleyball

North Allegheny has won five straight WPIAL boys volleyball 3A championships.

The Tigers haven’t dominated this spring, but they are in the mix in Section 2-3A.

While Shaler is running away with the section championship, three teams — NA, Butler and Seneca Valley — are separated by one game in the fight for second place.

On Wednesday, North Allegheny hosts Butler in a key battle for position in the section and seeding in the postseason.