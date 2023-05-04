What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 4, 2023: Baseball, softball teams finally get back on field

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Ethan Coddington turns a double play as Ligonier Valley’s Noah Lawson slides into second April 18.

It took a while this season, but the always enjoyable game of “rescheduling our postponed contest” is kicking into full gear this week for district baseball and softball teams.

Most of the games scheduled for WPIAL diamonds Monday through Wednesday this week were postponed due to rain, cold and unplayable fields.

Thursday marks the first time this week that many district baseball and softball teams will be able to get back on the field and make up their earlier section matchups.

However, this time of year can be tricky with schools celebrating proms and senior dances and in the next week or two, graduations.

Take the Greensburg Central Catholic and Serra Catholic baseball teams for example.

They were scheduled to play their big Section 3-2A series on Monday at GCC and Tuesday at Serra.

The Eagles are tied with Riverview for first place with 7-1 section records, one game ahead of the Centurions at 6-2.

The teams are set to meet Thursday at Little Boston Field in McKeesport at 4:15 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

The two can’t make up their game at GCC on Friday because of the Serra Catholic prom and likely not on Saturday either.

With section games already slated for Monday and Tuesday of next week — Serra playing Brentwood and GCC taking on Riverview — the second game of their section series might not be played until Wednesday.

The long term forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday is not good, and all section games must be played before Friday, May 12.

Let the spring fun begin!

Team track semis

The 2023 WPIAL team track and field playoffs begin Thursday, two days later than originally scheduled, at four sites for each class.

The winner at each site advances to the finals Tuesday at West Mifflin.

Boys 3A semifinals:

• At Canon-McMillan: Belle Vernon vs. Kiski Area vs. Moon vs. Mt. Lebanon at 3:30 p.m.

• At North Allegheny: North Allegheny vs. Baldwin vs. Central Catholic vs. Hampton at 3:30 p.m.

• At Norwin: Norwin vs. Butler vs. Connellsville vs. Franklin Regional at 3:30 p.m.

• At South Fayette: South Fayette vs. New Castle vs. Penn-Trafford vs. Seneca Valley at 3:30 p.m.

Boys 2A semifinals:

• At Greensburg Central Catholic: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Apollo-Ridge vs. East Allegheny vs. Mohawk at 3:30 p.m.

• At Shenango: Shenango vs. Hopewell vs. Knoch vs. Riverview at 3:30 p.m.

• At South Park: South Park vs. Mt. Pleasant vs. South Side vs. Waynesburg Central at 3:30 p.m.

• At West Mifflin: West Mifflin vs. California vs. McGuffey vs. Quaker Valley at 3:30 p.m.

Girls 3A semifinals:

• At Canon-McMillan: Canon-McMillan vs. Kiski Area vs. Mt. Lebanon at 3:30 p.m.

• At North Allegheny: North Allegheny vs. Hampton vs. Hempfield vs. Upper St. Clair at 3:30 p.m.

• At Norwin: Norwin vs. Franklin Regional vs. Laurel Highlands at 3:30 p.m.

• At South Fayette: South Fayette vs. Gateway vs. Pine-Richland vs. Ringgold at 3:30 p.m.

Girls 2A semifinals:

• At Greensburg Central Catholic: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Brownsville vs. Riverside vs. Winchester Thurston at 3:30 p.m.

• At Shenango: Shenango vs. Beaver vs. Carlynton vs. Hopewell vs. Knoch at 3:30 p.m.

• At South Park: South Park vs. Derry vs. Freedom vs. Waynesburg Central at 3:30 p.m.

• At West Mifflin: West Mifflin vs. Burrell vs. California vs. McGuffey vs. Quaker Valley at 3:30 p.m.

Finally, Round 1 action on the courts

Poor weather has also delayed the first round of the 2023 WPIAL boys team tennis playoffs.

On Thursday, six Class 2A and a pair of 3A opening-round matches are slated on the ever-changing schedule.

In 3A, while most of the openers have been pushed back to Friday, two matches are set for Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

• No. 9 Allderdice at No. 8 Franklin Regional

• No. 15 Penn-Trafford at No. 2 Fox Chapel

In 2A, top seed Sewickley Academy had a first-round bye and South Park eliminated Blackhawk on Tuesday, 3-0. That leaves six first-round matches to be played Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

• No. 9 Montour at No. 8 Hampton at Hampton Community Park

• No. 12 Kiski Area at No. 5 North Catholic at Graham Park in Cranberry

• No. 13 Ringgold at No. 4 Valley

• No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex

• No. 10 Central Valley at No. 7 Chartiers Valley

• No. 15 Burrell at No. 2 Quaker Valley

Fight for first on indoor court

It’s another busy evening on district boys volleyball on the indoor courts.

First place in Section 2-2A is at stake when Latrobe hosts Mars. The Wildcats are currently alone on top with a perfect section record of 7-0. The Fightin’ Planets are one game behind at 6-1. Mars’ only section loss was at home to Latrobe last month, 3-0.

Two other matches involving desperate teams fighting for a playoff berth include Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart as the host Chargers are two games out of a playoff berth in Section 1-2A, and South Park at Trinity as the visiting Eagles are two games behind the Hillers in Section 3-2A with three matches left.