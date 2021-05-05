What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 6, 2021: Plenty of playoff possibilities in Section 2-6A

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 11:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Trevor Turkovich tags out Baldwin’s Colton Brain during their game April 27.

There might be a little scoreboard watching between a pair of Section 2-6A high school baseball games Thursday.

Norwin, Hempfield and Mt. Lebanon have all secured playoff spots in the section with three teams still alive for the postseason.

Upper St. Clair, Baldwin and Canon-McMillan all control their own destiny heading into Thursday.

The Panthers close out section play with a home game against first-place and top-ranked Norwin. If USC wins, it is playoff bound.

Baldwin and Canon-McMillan face each other twice in the next two days, weather permitting of course.

The Highlanders and Big Macs meet Thursday at Wild Things Park in Washington.

If either team sweeps, it will qualify for the postseason.

However, if Upper St. Clair loses and Baldwin and Canon-McMillan split, all three teams will qualify, meaning all six Section 2 teams will be playoff bound.

The two games Thursday begin at 4 p.m. and can be seen or heard on HSSN.

Volleyball jam

Peters Township has clinched at least a share of the Section 1-AAA boys volleyball title and can win it outright Thursday with a win. The Indians host second-place Upper St. Clair.

There is not a lot of separation between second-place USC and fifth-place Canon-McMillan in the fight for the top four spots and playoff berths.

While the Panthers (7-3) visit the first-place Indians, Canon-McMillan (3-5) travels to South Fayette (6-4) in the hopes of not falling further outside the top four bubble of playoff teams.

Ram tough lacrosse

Pine-Richland is enjoying success in both boys and girls lacrosse this spring, and both teams have big matches coming up Thursday.

On the girls side, Pine-Richland battles North Allegheny. Both the Rams and Tigers are 7-2 and looking up at Shady Side Academy in Section 2-AAA.

For the boys, its north vs. south in a nonsection AAA dandy as Pine-Richland faces Mt. Lebanon.

A key girls AA match is also set for Thursday when Hampton (6-0) hosts Aquinas Academy (5-1) in Section 1-AA.