What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 6, 2023: Baseball teams set to play 2

By:

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 12:28 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Evan Tomasic makes a running catch against Pine-Richland on April 20.

“It’s a great day for a ball game; let’s play two.”

Former Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ernie Banks would be thrilled for eight WPIAL baseball teams who will take advantage of the great weather and play doubleheaders Saturday in order to catch up with their section schedule.

In Section 1-2A, Bentworth and Beth-Center are playing the fashionable day/night doubleheader with the Bearcats hosting in the afternoon and the Bulldogs at home in the evening.

The games are big as Bentworth (3-7) looks to clinch a playoff spot against Beth-Center (2-6).

Four teams in Section 2-2A will play Saturday twinbills as New Brighton hosts Aliquippa for two and Laurel and Freedom square off twice.

New Brighton is the only team of the four that has clinched a playoff berth.

In Section 2-A, top-ranked Union will be home to St. Joseph for a pair.

St. Joe’s is in a battle with Springdale and Western Beaver for a playoff spot.

Class 6A action

There are two Section 1-6A Saturday afternoon games, one that concludes a big three-game series while the other is the second of three games.

Seneca Valley will host Butler in the series finale. The Raiders are looking for a three-game sweep.

Pine-Richland visits North Allegheny in the second of three games. On Friday, Pine-Richland cruised to victory, forcing a tie with NA for first place as both teams are 7-3.

NA will host Pine-Richland again in the series finale on Monday evening.

Other Saturday specials

Some other key make-up games around WPIAL baseball slated for Saturday include:

• Connellsville visits playoff-bound Peters Township while first-place Bethel Park hosts Trinity in Section 2-5A.

• Fayette County rivals collide again as Laurel Highlands hosts Uniontown in Section 2-4A.

• The battle for first place in Section 4-4A continues as North Catholic visits Kiski Area. On Friday, the Trojans edged the Cavaliers, 4-2.

• The top two teams in Section 2-2A meet in a Saturday morning showdown when South Side visits Seton LaSalle at 10 a.m.

• Riverview looks to move back into a tie for first place in Section 3-2A with Serra Catholic when the Raiders host Jeannette.

• Playoff teams collide when Avella hosts California in Section 2-A.