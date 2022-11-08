What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Nov. 8, 2022: Teams begin quest for state gold

Monday, November 7, 2022 | 8:57 PM

Winchester Thurston’s Alex Hauskrecht celebrates after defeating Charleroi in the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday at Highmark Stadium.

Last fall, WPIAL boys soccer teams made history when they captured three PIAA championships.

Hampton won the Class 3A crown, Quaker Valley captured 2A gold and Winchester Thurston followed up its district championship with a Class A state title.

Three PIAA pitch titles surpassed the six years that District 7 teams won two state soccer championships: 2020 with Seneca Valley and Mars, 2013 with Upper St. Clair and Sewickley Academy, 2007 with Peters Township and Sewickley Academy, 2006 with South Park and Seton LaSalle, 2000 with North Allegheny and Quaker Valley and 1990 with Fox Chapel and Hampton.

While the Talbots did not qualify, the Quakers and Bears are back to defend their championships.

Eleven boys soccer teams from the WPIAL begin their quest for 2022 PIAA boys soccer gold Tuesday, including all four recently crowned champions.

• Class 4A champion Pine-Richland (15-4-1) hosts Warwick (11-7-2) at 5:30 p.m.

• Class 3A champion Moon (20-0-1) hosts Palmyra (18-3-1) at 5 p.m.

• Class 2A champion Deer Lakes (20-2) hosts Harbor Creek (14-5-1) at 6 p.m.

• Class A champion Winchester Thurston (16-2-1) take on District 6 champion United (15-3-1) at Norwin at 6 p.m.

The other opening round matches include:

• Seneca Valley (18-1-1) at District 6 champion State College (15-2-1) at 6 p.m.

• Plum (19-2-1) at District 10 champion Cathedral Prep (16-1-1) at 6 p.m.

• Ambridge (17-7-1) at District 9 champion Bradford (11-9) at 5 p.m.

• Quaker Valley (18-4) at District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep (16-3-1) at Mercyhurst University at 7:30 p.m.

• Beaver (14-7) vs. District 5 champion Bedford (18-1-2) at Windber at 5 p.m.

• Eden Christian Academy (16-3-1) at District 10 champion Seneca (17-2) at 6 p.m.

• Charleroi (17-3) at District 9 champion Karns City (17-3) at 6 p.m.

Magical Mars

While Mars’ long winning streak and district championship run came to an end Saturday in the WPIAL 3A finals match against Moon, the Fightin’ Planets are ready to embark on another historic mission, for a fourth straight PIAA girls soccer crown.

Mars has won three straight state soccer titles, tying the mark set 10 years ago by Peters Township in 2010-2012.

A fourth PIAA championship would put Mars (17-1) in a different stratosphere among district girls soccer programs.

Their first obstacle on what they hope is a four-match journey to Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg is on Tuesday when they travel to Bradford 14-4) to take on the District 9 champion Owls at 7 p.m.

Also in 3A, WPIAL champion Moon (20-0) will host Latrobe (12-4-2) at 7 p.m. and Plum (17-2) visits District 10 champion Warren (9-9).

The other opening-round matches involving eight other WPIAL girls soccer teams:

• Class 4A Warwick (15-4) at WPIAL champion North Allegheny (20-1) at 6 p.m.

• Class 4A Peters Township (14-2-3) at District 10 champion McDowell (18-1-1) at 6 p.m.

• Class 2A General McLane (13-5-1) at WPIAL champion Avonworth (19-3) at 6 p.m.

• Class 2A Mt. Pleasant (19-2) vs. District 5 champion Bedford (16-3) at Richland at 6 p.m.

• Class 2A North Catholic (16-2) at District 10 champion Fort LeBoeuf (14-1-2) at 6 p.m.

• Class A Rockwood (15-5) at WPIAL champion Freedom (17-4) at 6 p.m.

• Class A Springdale (16-4) vs. District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep (14-5-1) at Mercyhurst University at 5:30 p.m.

• Class A Greensburg Central Catholic (13-4) at District 5 champion Windber (19-0) at 7:15 p.m.

State girls volleyball openers

In the last 10 years, WPIAL girls volleyball teams have won a total of 12 PIAA championships.

However, most of the state gold has been captured by a handful of district schools.

North Allegheny has led the way with five straight Class 4A crowns, followed by North Catholic and Greensburg Central Catholic with two each.

Knoch, Freeport and Bishop Canevin have each captured one PIAA championship since 2012.

Four of those schools along with nine others from the WPIAL have qualified for the 2022 PIAA girls volleyball playoffs.

If the Tigers are going to make it six straight state titles, they will do so as the WPIAL runner-up. On Tuesday, they visit District 6 champion State College at 6 p.m. while newly crowned WPIAL Class 4A champion Pine-Richland hosts District 10 champion McDowell.

The other district teams and their opening round matches:

• Defending state champion North Catholic hosts Latrobe in a Class 3A first-round match at 6 p.m.

• Thomas Jefferson visits District 9 champion DuBois at 6 p.m. in 3A

• South Fayette visits District 10 champion Conneaut at 6:30 p.m. in 3A

• WPIAL 2A champion Freeport hosts Corry at 6 p.m.

• Shenango takes on District 10 champion North East at the Hagerty Sports Center in Erie at 6 p.m. in 2A

• Quaker Valley visits District 9 champion Kane at 6 p.m. in 2A

• Avonworth visits District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola at 7 p.m. in 2A

• WPIAL Class A champion Frazier hosts Homer-Center at 6 p.m.

• Serra Catholic visits District 9 champion Oswayo Valley at 5 p.m. in A

• Bishop Canevin visits District 5 champion Conemaugh Township at 7 p.m. in A