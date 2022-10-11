What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 11, 2022: GCC, Charleroi to battle for 1st place

Monday, October 10, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Kyler Miller (17) works against Sewickley Academy’s Garrett Smith during their game on Sept. 8 in Leetsdale.

There are 50 WPIAL boys soccer section matches scheduled for Tuesday, but only one is a late season battle for first place.

Greensburg Central Catholic visits Charleroi with the top spot and possible section crown at stake in Section 2-A.

The Centurions have a half-game lead over the Cougars. GCC is a perfect 8-0 in the section with two matches remaining. Charleroi is 8-1 and will be wrapping up its section schedule Tuesday.

Greensburg Central Catholic prevailed in the first meeting over visiting Charleroi, 7-3, on Sept. 15.

The Centurions have won seven straight while the Cougars bring a six-game winning streak into the match.

Meanwhile, in Section 3-3A, with only two section matches left, three teams are log-jammed in the battle for the final two playoff spots.

While Thomas Jefferson (11-1) and Bethel Park (10-2) have already clinched, Trinity, Connellsville and Ringgold are all tied for third place with 7-5 section records.

On Tuesday, Ringgold visits Thomas Jefferson, Connellsville is at Bethel Park and Trinity hosts Uniontown (0-11-1).

On Thursday, the Hillers, Falcons and Rams close out their section schedules with Trinity at Laurel Highlands (4-8), Connellsville hosting Albert Gallatin (1-10-1) and Ringgold home to Bethel Park.

More boys golf

Both WPIAL boys Class 3A team golf semifinals and the second of two Class 2A semifinals rounds will take place on Tuesday.

In 3A, one group of 10 teams and one group of nine will battle for a spot in the district team finals Thursday.

The group of 10 that includes Avonworth, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Catholic, defending 3A champion Fox Chapel, Indiana, North Allegheny, defending 2A champion North Catholic, Plum and Upper St. Clair will play at the Beaver Valley Golf Course in Patterson Heights starting at 9 a.m.

The group of nine that includes Bethel Park, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Mars, Moon, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Shaler and South Fayette will tee off at the Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown at 9 a.m.

In Class 2A, a group of 10 teams that includes Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Keystone Oaks, Knoch, Mohawk, Neshannock, Quaker Valley, Serra Catholic and South Side will battle at The Links in Spring Church in Apollo starting at 10 a.m.

The other 10 Class 2A teams played their semifinals round Monday.

The top three teams will advance to the championship round Thursday at the Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.

Girls team tennis

The 2022 WPIAL girls team tennis playoffs continue Tuesday with eight Class 2A first-round matches.

Sewickley Academy is the defending champion and the top seed in this year’s playoffs. The Panthers won’t have to worry about playing Tuesday as they enjoy an opening-round bye.

Here are the seven opening-round postseason matches set for 3 p.m.

No. 1 Sewickley Academy Panthers – bye

No. 9 North Catholic Trojans at No. 8 Chartiers Valley Colts

No. 13 Central Valley Warriors at No. 4 South Park Eagles

No. 12 Southmoreland Scotties vs. No. 5 Montour Spartans at Sewickley Academy

No. 15 Ringgold Rams at No. 2 Knoch Knights

No. 10 Derry Trojans at No. 7 Quaker Valley Quakers

No. 14 Ellis School Tigers at No. 3 Beaver Bobcats

No. 11 Winchester Thurston Bears at No. 6 Indiana Little Indians

The Class 3A quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday while the winners of the above matches will move on to the 2A quarterfinals Thursday.

