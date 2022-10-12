What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 12, 2022: 1st place on the line in girls soccer

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Aleah Parison works against Burrell’s Jayden Smalling on Oct. 3.

With most of the WPIAL girls soccer teams down to one or two section matches remaining, Wednesday will be another busy evening on the pitch of schools trying to clinch section crowns and playoff berths.

There are three matches scheduled with first place or a share of the top spot in the section up for grabs.

• In Section 2-3A, Elizabeth Forward (11-0-1) visits Thomas Jefferson (10-1). The Warriors have a half-game lead over the Jaguars. EF won the first meeting on Sept. 19, 2-0.

• In Section 2-2A, Freeport (9-1) hosts Knoch (7-1-1). The Yellowjackets have a game-and-a-half lead over the Knights, but have one match in hand. Freeport won the earlier meeting last month, 2-1.

• In Section 4-A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-1-1) visits Winchester Thurston (6-0-1). The Bears hold a one-game lead over the Chargers but have played two less matches. These teams played to a scoreless tie in their first meeting last week.

Several other key matches set for Wednesday involve teams fighting for a playoff spot.

• In Section 1-4A, Fox Chapel (5-6-1) visits Butler (6-5) while Pine-Richland (6-5-1) welcomes North Hills (1-10). The Foxes, Golden Tornado and Rams are trying to secure at least two playoff spots behind North Allegheny and Seneca Valley who have already clinched.

• In Section 2-3A, Uniontown (0-11) travels to Belle Vernon (6-6) while Laurel Highlands (5-7) hosts Ringgold (7-4-1). The Leopards, Mustangs and Rams are fighting for at least two playoff spots along with Connellsville (6-6).

• In Section 1-2A, Quaker Valley (4-6) is at Beaver (4-4-1). Those teams along with Hopewell (4-5-1) and Central Valley (3-6) are fighting for at least two playoff berths.

Team tennis quarters

Chalk is the term used when a round in a tournament goes as planned. No upsets, just the favorites moving on.

That was the case Monday in the opening round of the WPIAL 3A girls team tennis playoffs as the top eight seeds all won and advanced.

Here are the four quarterfinals set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

No. 8 Fox Chapel at No. 1 Mt. Lebanon

No. 5 Bethel Park at No. 4 Upper St. Clair

No. 7 Pine-Richland at No. 2 Shady Side Academy

No. 6 Franklin Regional at No. 3 North Allegheny

In Class 2A, there were a couple of upsets, pulled off Tuesday by 12th-seeded Southmoreland and 10th-seeded Derry.

Here are the four quarterfinals also set for 3 p.m. Wednesday (bumped up from Thursday due to the forecast of inclement weather).

No. 8 Chartiers Valley at No. 1 Sewickley Academy

No. 12 Southmoreland at No. 4 South Park

No. 6 Indiana at No. 3 Beaver

No. 10 Derry vs. No. 2 Knoch at Seneca Valley

Field hockey fearsome foursome

The four teams that participated in the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A field hockey playoffs go head to head Wednesday as the 2022 regular season winds down.

Last fall, defense was the rule of thumb in the 2A semifinals as Penn-Trafford blanked Latrobe, 1-0, while Fox Chapel shut out Upper St. Clair, 2-0.

On Wednesday, those four teams collide when Upper St. Clair hosts defending champion Penn-Trafford and Latrobe visits Fox Chapel.

Nothing changed from the low-scoring affairs we saw in last year’s postseason to the first meetings between these teams.

Last month, Penn-Trafford whitewashed Upper St. Clair, 3-0, while Fox Chapel edged Latrobe, 1-0.