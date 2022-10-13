What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 13, 2022: City League regular season wraps up

By:

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo looks to pass against Allderdice on Sept. 22 at Cupples Stadium on the South Side.

It is Week 7 of the high school football season, but the final week of the regular season in the Pittsburgh City League.

With the semifinals already set for next week, the weekend at George Cupples Stadium begins with the regular season champion taking on a winless team that will be the lone District 8 team of the five schools to miss the postseason when Westinghouse hosts Brashear.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in the City League, 6-0 overall and ranked No. 2 in the latest HSSN Class 2A state rankings.

The Bulls have yet to win a game in seven tries and have lost their three district games by a combined score of 114-42.

Last year, Brashear lost to Westinghouse in the regular season, 35-0.

Two years ago, the Bulldogs beat the Bulls in the City League semifinals, 30-6.

On Friday, two teams that will meet next week in one of the City League semifinals end the regular season playing for second place as Allderdice faces University Prep. The winner of that game will be the “home” team in the final four next week.

Westinghouse will host Perry in the other D-8 semifinals game next week.

Boys soccer playoff picture

Several section matches set for Thursday could help finalize the WPIAL boys soccer playoff field.

• In Section 1-4A, North Allegheny (7-6) hosts Seneca Valley (12-0-1) while Butler (6-4-2) visits North Hills (0-13). If Butler wins and North Allegheny loses, the Golden Tornado clinches the fourth and final playoff spot in the section.

• In Section 2-4A, Upper St. Clair (7-5-1) is home to Norwin (10-3) while Mt. Lebanon (7-6) hosts Allderdice (5-7-1). If Upper St. Clair wins, it clinches a playoff spot. If the Panthers lose or tie and Mt. Lebanon wins, the Blue Devils are playoff bound. If both teams tie, USC qualifies.

• In Section 2-3A, Ambridge (7-5-1) visits Central Valley (6-5-1) while Montour (6-4-3) is home to Blackhawk (0-13). The winner of Ambridge at Central Valley qualifies for the playoffs. If Montour wins, it is also playoff bound.

• In Section 3-3A, Albert Gallatin (1-11-1) is at Connellsville (7-6) while Ringgold (7-6) hosts Bethel Park (11-2). If Connellsville and Ringgold win their matches, they are playoff bound. They also qualify if they both lose their matches.

• In Section 1-2A, Woodland Hills (7-6) hosts East Allegheny (9-3) while Keystone Oaks (6-6-1) is home to Steel Valley (1-10). If Woodland Hills wins, it clinches. If Woodland Hills loses and Keystone Oaks wins, the Wolverines are out and the Golden Eagles are in. If WH ties and KO wins, both teams qualify.

• In Section 4-2A, Hopewell (5-6) visits Mohawk (4-7). If Mohawk wins, it clinches a playoff berth.

Teeing off for team gold

It could be a wet and wild adventure on the links as 24 district teams head to Belle Vernon to play for four WPIAL team golf championships.

Two new boys champions will be crowned after both Fox Chapel (2021 Class 3A champ) and North Catholic (2021 2A winner) did not qualify to play in the 3A finals.

The 3A boys championship field includes Central Catholic, Mars, Moon, Peters Township, Plum and Upper St. Clair.

The 2A boys field for the finals will include Belle Vernon, Derry, Mohawk, Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy and South Park.

There are eight teams in the girls 3A finals field, including defending champion Fox Chapel, Butler, Franklin Regional, Moon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township and South Fayette.

Four district teams will participate in the 2A girls finals including seven-time defending champion Greensburg Central Catholic, Central Valley, Mt. Pleasant and Shady Side Academy.

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.