What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 19, 2021: Class 3A golfers compete for PIAA gold

By:

Monday, October 18, 2021 | 10:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh watches her tee shot on Hole 15 during the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Hannastown Golf Club.

The best Class 3A boys and girls golfers across the state will tee off Tuesday morning in the 18-hole PIAA individual golf championships at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.

Fourteen WPIAL boys will be part of the 72-player PIAA 3A championship playing field while seven District 7 girls golfers make up part of the 36 girls who will tee off in the hopes of winning state gold.

A year ago, Calen Sanderson of Holy Ghost Prep edged Franklin Regional’s Chuck Tragesser by one stroke to win the PIAA boys 3A crown. Sanderson shot a 4-under par 67.

Victoria Kim of West Chester East beat Michelle Cox of Emmaus in a playoff to win the 2020 girls PIAA 3A title.

The first group of four golfers will tee off at 8:30 a.m. while the last group is scheduled to begin at 10:35 a.m.

WPIAL champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford has a 9:40 a.m. tee time while this year’s WPIAL 3A girls champion, Marissa Malosh of South Fayette, begins at 10:30 a.m.

Fight for first

The last week of the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season features a couple of battles for first place Tuesday.

In Section 1-4A, North Allegheny hosts Shaler.

The Titans won the earlier match between the two, and that result is the difference in the standings. Shaler is 10-0 in the section and North Allegheny is 9-1.

You can listen to the match on HSSN at 7 p.m.

In Section 4-A, Leechburg visits Greensburg Central Catholic in a match of district powers.

The visiting Blue Devils are in first place with a 9-0 record while the Centurions are a game back at 8-1.

Other key court contests

There are still plenty of playoff berths up for grabs in this final week.

On Tuesday, Laurel Highlands hosts Yough in Section 3-3A. A win clinches a postseason spot for the Mustangs.

Blackhawk is home to Hopewell in Section 4-3A. The Cougars clinch with a victory.

In Section 4-2A, McGuffey visits Burgettstown. A Blue Devils victory at home clinches a postseason berth.

A Cornell win put the Raiders in the playoffs. They visit the team chasing them in the Section 3-A standings, Hillcrest Christian Academy.