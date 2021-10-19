What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 19, 2021: Class 3A golfers compete for PIAA gold
Monday, October 18, 2021 | 10:01 PM
The best Class 3A boys and girls golfers across the state will tee off Tuesday morning in the 18-hole PIAA individual golf championships at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.
Fourteen WPIAL boys will be part of the 72-player PIAA 3A championship playing field while seven District 7 girls golfers make up part of the 36 girls who will tee off in the hopes of winning state gold.
A year ago, Calen Sanderson of Holy Ghost Prep edged Franklin Regional’s Chuck Tragesser by one stroke to win the PIAA boys 3A crown. Sanderson shot a 4-under par 67.
Victoria Kim of West Chester East beat Michelle Cox of Emmaus in a playoff to win the 2020 girls PIAA 3A title.
The first group of four golfers will tee off at 8:30 a.m. while the last group is scheduled to begin at 10:35 a.m.
WPIAL champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford has a 9:40 a.m. tee time while this year’s WPIAL 3A girls champion, Marissa Malosh of South Fayette, begins at 10:30 a.m.
Fight for first
The last week of the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season features a couple of battles for first place Tuesday.
In Section 1-4A, North Allegheny hosts Shaler.
The Titans won the earlier match between the two, and that result is the difference in the standings. Shaler is 10-0 in the section and North Allegheny is 9-1.
You can listen to the match on HSSN at 7 p.m.
In Section 4-A, Leechburg visits Greensburg Central Catholic in a match of district powers.
The visiting Blue Devils are in first place with a 9-0 record while the Centurions are a game back at 8-1.
Other key court contests
There are still plenty of playoff berths up for grabs in this final week.
On Tuesday, Laurel Highlands hosts Yough in Section 3-3A. A win clinches a postseason spot for the Mustangs.
Blackhawk is home to Hopewell in Section 4-3A. The Cougars clinch with a victory.
In Section 4-2A, McGuffey visits Burgettstown. A Blue Devils victory at home clinches a postseason berth.
A Cornell win put the Raiders in the playoffs. They visit the team chasing them in the Section 3-A standings, Hillcrest Christian Academy.
