What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 27, 2021: Seeds look different in volleyball playoffs

By:

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 7:01 PM

Tribune-Review

The opening round of the 2021 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs concludes with first-round matches in Class 3A and 2A.

What a difference a year makes, especially for the top seeds in the district 3A girls volleyball playoffs.

Last year, Beaver was the top seed and reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Franklin Regional. This year, the Bobcats finished as Section 4 co-champs with Central Valley but were given the No. 9 seed.

On Wednesday, Beaver battles No. 8 Indiana in the first of two games at Hampton.

A year ago, Freeport was the No. 11 seed and lost in the first round to Laurel Highlands. This year, the Yellowjackets are the top seed and open up the postseason against Hopewell at North Catholic.

Another match worth noting in 3A Wednesday is Section 1 tri-champion Plum hosting Section 4 co-champ Central Valley.

In 2A, Section 3 champion Frazier had to settle for the No. 8 seed as three nonsection champs received higher seeds, including No. 2 Avonworth. In the 8-9 playoff opener, the Commodores battle South Park. Meanwhile, the second-seed Antelopes will host Ellwood City.

Girls soccer quarterfinals

The girls soccer playoffs head into the second round starting Wednesday with four Class A quarterfinals matches.

For the second straight year, Steel Valley and Chartiers-Houston collide with a berth in the final four at stake. Last season, the Ironmen cruised past the Buccaneers, 5-1.

No. 3 Steel Valley will host No. 6 Chartiers-Houston at Campbell Field in Munhall in game two of a quarterfinals doubleheader. In the opener, No. 2 Springdale takes on No. 7 Seton LaSalle.

The other two matches are No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic against No. 8 Riverside and No. 4 Bishop Canevin going up against No. 5 Freedom.

Boys soccer quarters

There were no upsets in the first round of the WPIAL boys soccer 3A playoffs, setting the stage for some great quarterfinals.

Six of the remaining eight teams have won at least 16 games and the combined overall record of the eight teams is an impressive 126-16-5.

It could be a passing for the torch when defending champion Mars faces top-seeded West Allegheny.

The host Indians are what the Fightin’ Planets were all of last year: perfect. West Allegheny is 19-0.

The other matchups are No. 5 Thomas Jefferson at No. 4 Plum, No. 2 Hampton hosting No. 7 Moon and No. 6 Kiski Area visiting No. 3 Franklin Regional.