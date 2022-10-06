What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 5, 2022: GCC, Frazier set for Thursday night football

By:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Amari Mack runs the ball against Clairton last Friday.

The second half of the high school football regular season begins with a bang with not one but two district games slated for Thursday.

In a rare WPIAL Thursday matchup, Greensburg Central Catholic will try to maintain its focus as it travels to Perryopolis for a Class A Eastern Conference battle against host Frazier.

The Centurions are tied with rival Jeannette for first place in the conference at 2-0 and have won two straight games to improve to 4-2 overall.

Last week, they became the team to beat when they knocked off Clairton, 34-18.

Junior quarterback Tyree Turner passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns while junior Da’sjon Craggette rushed for two scores.

This is the true definition of a “trap game” for GCC. The Centurions are coming off an emotional win against Clairton last week and will face rival Jeannette for first place in Week 7.

This has already been a long season for Frazier.

The Commodores are 0-3 in the conference, 0-6 overall and have been outscored 290-47.

The last football victory for Frazier was on Oct. 16, 2020 when it defeated visiting Beth-Center, 39-0.

Since then, the Commodores have lost 16 in a row, the longest current losing streak in the WPIAL not counting the 26 straight losses by Brownsville. The Falcons are now playing an independent schedule.

Also on Thursday, a pair of old City League rivals meet in a nonconference contest as Carrick takes on Perry.

The Raiders are once again this fall playing an independent schedule and are 2-4. This is their second game against an old District 8 foe, having lost to University Prep two weeks ago, 36-0.

The Commodores are 1-3 in the City League, 2-4 overall and coming off a tough loss to University Prep last week, 36-30.

Perry is done with its City League schedule and needs Brashear to lose one of its two remaining District 8 games in order for the Commodores to clinch a playoff spot.

Win and you’re in

It’s not as dramatic as coming down to the final night of section play, but at least nine WPIAL boys soccer teams can earn a playoff berth with a victory Thursday.

While others may clinch Thursday based on what happens elsewhere, these teams can take care of business and earn their postseason asterisk with a win on the pitch.

Class 4A

• Fox Chapel is in with a home victory over North Allegheny

• Peters Township can clinch and take a step toward a section crown with a victory at Mt. Lebanon

Class 3A

• North Catholic can join Kiski Area, Hampton and Mars as playoff bound in Section 1-3A with a win over the first-place Cavaliers

• In a battle for second place, South Fayette can clinch with a tough road win at Montour

• Ringgold is playoff bound if it wins at home over Trinity

Class 2A

• West Mifflin earns a seat the postseason table in 2A with a win over visiting Elizabeth Forward

• Brownsville can join Belle Vernon, McGuffey and Mt. Pleasant as the four playoff teams from Section 3-2A with a win at Yough

Class A

• WPIAL playoffs, here we come for California on Thursday if it wins at Bentworth in a battle for third place in Section 2-A

• Trinity Christian clinches a postseason spot if it can knock off visiting Springdale on Thursday

First place at stake

As we close in on two weeks left in the WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, the battles for first place may decide who is wearing the section crown into the district postseason.

There are two Class A matches with at least a share of first place at stake Thursday.

In Section 1, Union (7-0) hosts Western Beaver (6-1). The Scotties have a one-game lead over the Golden Beavers and can take a two-game lead with four matches remaining with a home victory.

Union defeated Western Beaver on Sept. 12, 3-0.

In Section 4, Greensburg Central Catholic (7-1) visits Serra Catholic (8-0). The host Eagles have a one-game lead over the Centurions and can go up by two games with only three section matches remaining.

Serra Catholic swept past Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0, on Sept. 13.

Tags: Frazier, Greensburg C.C.