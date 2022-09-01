What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 1, 2022: Top teams meet on busy night of boys soccer

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy goalkeeper Cooper Wentz makes a save against Beaver County Christian last season.

Welcome to September, where the thought of fall colors and cooler temperatures down the road may help deal with another summer-like day around the various district athletic fields.

Thursday marks another busy evening of boys soccer section action around the WPIAL.

Some of the better matches on the pitch on Thursday include:

• Pine-Richland (1-0, 3-0) at North Allegheny (1-0, 2-0-1) in Section 1-4A

• Thomas Jefferson (1-0, 3-0) at Laurel Highlands (1-0, 1-0) in Section 3-3A

• West Mifflin (1-0, 2-1) at East Allegheny (1-0, 2-0) in Section 1-2A

• Sewickley Academy (1-0, 2-0) at Beaver County Christian (1-0, 1-0) in Section 1-A

• Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0, 1-0) at Bentworth (1-0, 2-0) in Section 2-A

Games on

While the Mohawk football season remains in limbo during an ongoing investigation by district and county officials into hazing allegations, the Warriors boys soccer team has hit the ground running this fall.

Mohawk is 2-0 this early season as it prepares to host Beaver on Thursday in a Section 4-2A match.

The Warriors beat Neshannock in the season opener, 5-3, then crushed Ellwood City in their section opener on Tuesday, 17-0.

What makes the start even better for Mohawk is that the team only won two games all of last year, finishing 2-10.

Spotlight again on Section 3-2A

This is the week the biggest section in WPIAL girls volleyball owns the spotlight.

With nine teams making up Section 3-2A, the district had to give this section a head start in section matches to get to the finish line at the same time with all of the other sections with eight or seven teams.

The four winners from Tuesday’s section openers will all meet Thursday in early season volleyball showdowns.

Southmoreland visits Brownsville while Bentworth hosts Waynesburg. All four teams are looking for the quick 2-0 start with a victory.

The other two section matches Thursday are McGuffey at Charleroi and Beth-Center hosting Washington.