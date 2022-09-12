What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 12, 2022: TJ, Laurel Highlands vie for top spot

Sunday, September 11, 2022 | 7:12 PM

We inch our way toward the middle of September with a busy night of WPIAL girls soccer section action.

One of the marque matchups Monday features a pair of undefeated teams fighting for first place in Section 2-3A as Thomas Jefferson hosts Laurel Highlands.

The Mustangs are a perfect 3-0 in section matches, a half-game ahead of the Jaguars and Elizabeth Forward at 2-0.

Laurel Highlands is off to a 5-0 start overall; however, those five teams have a combined one victory in 2022.

Thomas Jefferson is 4-0 overall, including a nonsection victory over Franklin Regional, the Panthers’ only loss of the season.

A year ago, TJ finished in third place in Section 3-3A while LH was the fourth-place team in Section 2-3A. Both the Jaguars and Mustangs lost in the first round of the WPIAL 3A playoffs.

Other battles for first

While it is still early days in 2022, there are five other WPIAL girls soccer matches set for Monday with first place or share of the top spot up for grabs.

• Beaver visits Avonworth in Section 1-2A. The hosts Antelopes are tied for first place with North Catholic at 2-0, a half-game ahead of the Bobcats (1-0).

• Yough is at Southmoreland in Section 3-2A. Both the Cougars and Scotties are 1-0, tied for the top spot with Mt. Pleasant.

• Shady Side Academy hosts South Park in Section 4-2A. The Bulldogs and Eagles are 1-0 in early section play, tied for first place with Keystone Oaks.

• Undefeated Serra Catholic welcomes Springdale in Section 1-A. The Eagles are 3-0 in section play, 4-0 overall. They are a half-game ahead of the Dynamos (2-0).

• Winchester Thurston travels to Bishop Canevin in a matchup of the only 1-0 teams remaining in Section 4-A.

Monday volleys

While most WPIAL girls volleyball teams get back into section action Tuesday, there are a handful of section matches to start the ball rolling early on Monday.

One of them features a couple of Butler County schools fighting for an early spot on top of a tough Section 4-3A when Mars visits Knoch.

The Fightin’ Planets and Knights each won their section openers last week and are tied for first place with defending Class 2A champion North Catholic.

Knoch won three straight district volleyball titles from 2017-2019 while Mars is out for its first championship since 2012.

One other battle for first Monday is a match between Union and Western Beaver in Section 1-A.

The Scotties are tied with Burgettstown at 2-0 atop the section, a half-game ahead of the Golden Beavers (1-0).