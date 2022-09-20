What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 19, 2022: Boys soccer teams thriving in new sections

Monday, September 19, 2022

A drop down in classification has helped a pair of district boys soccer teams that are shooting for first place in their respective sections on a busy night of WPIAL boys soccer.

Last year, West Mifflin finished in fifth place in Section 4-3A with an overall record of 8-9-1.

On Tuesday, the Titans host perennial power South Park. A Titans victory would lift them into a tie for first place with the Eagles at 6-1 in Section 1-2A.

Also last fall, Burrell qualified for the playoffs after finishing in fourth place in Section 2-2A. The Bucs lost to Quaker Valley in the first round and finished 7-8 overall.

Burrell (4-1) will host another district soccer power, Winchester Thurston (4-0-1), on Tuesday. If the Bucs win, they would move past the Bears and into first place in Section 3-A.

One other big battle for first place Tuesday has McGuffey (5-1) visiting Belle Vernon (5-1). The Highlanders and Leopards are tied for the top spot in Section 3-2A along with Mt. Pleasant (5-1).

Tuesday volleys

There are WPIAL section girls volleyball matches here, there and everywhere Tuesday, highlighted by a battle of eastern unbeaten teams in Class 3A.

Both Latrobe and Armstrong have won their first three matches in Section 5-3A and will square off in the first of two regular season meetings at Armstrong.

Last season, the orange and black Wildcats were in Class 4A while the orange and royal blue River Hawks played in 3A.

Latrobe reached the 4A quarterfinals before falling to Shlaer while Armstrong went one round longer, losing to eventual champion Freeport in the 3A semifinals.

Speaking of Shaler, the Titans visit Penn-Trafford on Tuesday. The hosts Warriors are in first place in Section 3-3A with a 2-0 record, a half-game ahead of both the Titans at 1-0 and Norwin at 1-0.

More golf, tennis postseason

While most of the 2022 WPIAL boys golf individual sectionals were held Monday and the girls sectionals are slated for Wednesday, one boys and girls sectional is slated for Tuesday.

On the boys side, the Section 7-3A qualifiers will be at Hickory Heights Golf Course and hosted by South Fayette.

For the girls, the Section 2-2A qualifiers will be at Del-Mar Golf Course hosted by Seton LaSalle.

Also on Tuesday, the district will release the brackets for the upcoming 2022 WPIAL girls tennis singles championships in 3A and 2A.