What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 27, 2022: Plum, Franklin Regional renew rivalry

Monday, September 26, 2022 | 7:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Benjamin Pittman battles Franklin Regional’s Nikolas Rupnik for a header during their WPIAL Section 4-3A game Sept. 1 in Murrysville.

The second half of section play around WPIAL boys soccer begins for many teams Tuesday with 47 section matches on the schedule.

One of the top contests is a battle between the two top teams in Section 4-3A as Plum hosts Franklin Regional.

The Mustangs are in first place with a perfect 8-0 section record. They are 10-0-1 overall with the lone tie coming in the season opener against Upper St. Clair, 1-1.

The Panthers are a game behind with a 7-1 section record. FR is 7-3 overall but has won six consecutive matches.

When these two met for the first time this season Sept. 1 in Murrysville, Plum blanked Franklin Regional, 2-0. The Mustangs have allowed only three goals all season.

Both teams reached the Class 3A semifinals last season with Franklin Regional losing to eventual champion Hampton while Plum lost to top seed West Allegheny.

More district golf

While the top district golfers in Class 2A boys and in both 3A and 2A girls opened up the two-round individual golf championship Monday, the best golfers in boys 3A take center stage in the 2022 WPIAL golf championships Tuesday.

The new format has the championships being played on two days at different courses.

In boys 3A, 77 golfers will participate in the first round set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Champion Lakes in Bolivar.

The top 36 scores from Tuesday’s boys 3A first round will move on to the championship round.

It is aggregate scoring, so if a golfer finishes in the top 36 and qualifies for the second round, his score from the first round carries over to next week.

The boys 3A second round is set for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.

Rugged rematch

Two of the top field hockey programs in the district will collide Tuesday in a rematch of the 2021 Class 3A championship.

Three-time defending champion Pine-Richland will visit North Allegheny on Tuesday in a 3A showdown.

The Rams defeated the Tigers in the WPIAL finals last fall to win more gold, 3-1.

This will be the first of two regular season meeting between the Tigers and Rams. The two will meet again on Oct. 20 at Pine-Richland.

You can listen to the match on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. here on Trib HSSN.