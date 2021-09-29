What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 29, 2021: First place up for grabs in boys soccer

By:

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | 10:29 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s AJ Getsy competes against Laurel Highlands on Sept. 9.

With just over two weeks left in soccer section play around the WPIAL, each match with first-place implications takes on greater meaning as September winds down.

Class 3A in WPIAL boys soccer has a pair of such clashes set for Wednesday.

In Section 2-3A, first-place West Allegheny hosts Moon. The difference is only a half-game going in as the Indians are on top with an 8-0 record while the Tigers check in at 8-1.

Moon’s only loss of the season came on its home turf, a 7-0 thrashing by West A three weeks ago.

The teams are a combined 19-1 overall this season.

In Section 3-3A, Thomas Jefferson visits Laurel Highlands. The teams are even in the loss column, but the Mustangs have the advantage with a 7-1 mark, compared to the Jaguars’ section record of 5-1-2.

TJ’s only section loss was at home to Laurel Highlands, 1-0, 20 days ago. Both of these teams have a combined overall record of 17-2-2.

Soccer traffic

Anybody who has sat in traffic knows it is no fun. However, a logjam in the WPIAL Section 2-4A soccer standings will provide lots of excitement in the final two weeks.

Moon is alone in first place at 6-0 and Baldwin is in the basement at 0-7.

The five teams between them fighting for a playoff spot are only separated by two games in the win column.

Peters Township has the advantage with four section wins, Mt. Lebanon, Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park all have three, and Canon-McMillan check in with two.

On Wednesday, Canon-McMillan visits Upper St. Clair, Moon hosts Mt. Lebanon and Peters Township travels to Baldwin.

Fore closing

Wednesday marks the final day of section play for many WPIAL boys golf teams. The girls teams concluded section matches Tuesday.

The top two teams from each section qualify for the boys team semifinals and the girls championships in both 3A and 2A.

Teams will have time to make up postponed matches since the next two weeks will be the district individual championships.

The boys semifinals are Oct. 11-12. The top three teams in each semifinal grouping move on to the district finals.

The boys and girls team championships are Oct. 14 at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.