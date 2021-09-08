What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 9, 2021: Thursday night football on the South Side

By:

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern leads his team on the field before kickoff against Mt. Pleasant last season.

Week 2 of the 2021 high school football season kicks off Thursday with another battle between the WPIAL and the Pittsburgh City League.

After its first loss of the season, Southmoreland (1-1) tries to get back on the winning track when it visits Perry (1-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Cupples Stadium on the South Side.

After stunning McGuffey in Week Zero, 47-22, the Scotties were knocked off by Laurel Highlands last week, 28-21.

Senior quarterback Anthony Govern leads Southmoreland in passing with 277 yards and in rushing with 95 yards.

Perry cruised to a 34-0 whitewash of Uniontown last Thursday. Nate Cutler scored on a touchdown run and a scoring reception while quarterback Ahmad Arrington had a touchdown pass and run for the Commodores.

So far this season, the City League is 1-2 in head-to-head contests against WPIAL opponents.

Them again

Last year, Bishop Canevin defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball semifinals. The Crusaders then defeated Greensburg Central Catholic in the finals for a fourth straight district title.

On Thursday, the Crusaders visit the Chargers at OLSH in the first of two regular season Section 3-A meetings.

After sweeping OLSH in the regular season, Bishop Canevin won the final four match, 25-19, 26-24 and 25-21.

Another big match on Thursday has South Fayette hosting Montour in Section 2-3A.

The Spartans finished in first place last season, one game ahead of the Lions.

Two for a quarters

On a busy night of WPIAL boys section soccer, there are two Class 3A rematches of 2020 WPIAL quarterfinals playoff matches.

On Thursday, defending champion Mars hosts Hampton in Section 1 while West Allegheny visits Moon in a Section 2 contest.

In Round 2 a year ago, Hampton gave Mars one of its closest games in a perfect season as the Fightin’ Planets edged the Talbots, 1-0 in double overtime.

In another quarterfinals match last season, West Allegheny also needed overtime to eliminate Moon, 2-1.