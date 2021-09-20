What to watch for Sept. 20, 2021: WPIAL golf tournaments begin

Sunday, September 19, 2021 | 9:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer applauds his team after the Panthers fininshed their rounds during the WPIAL Class AA boys golf championship Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Cedarbrook Golf Club.

While the WPIAL girls singles tennis championships are set for Thursday and Friday, another fall postseason tees off Monday.

The district will hold its boys individual golf sectionals Monday at eight Class AAA and nine Class AA sites.

Qualifiers will earn a spot in the WPIAL semifinals Sept. 27

In each Class AAA sectional qualifier, players will advance by shooting the designated target score within 10 shots of the course rating. If no player meets the target score requirement, the lowest scoring individual from the sectional qualifier site will advance as site champion.

In Class AA sectional qualifiers, players will advance by shooting the designated target score within 15 shots of the course rating. If no player meets the target score requirement, the lowest scoring individual from the sectional qualifier site will advance as site champion.

The boys AAA individual championships will take place Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club. The Class AA individual finals are set for Allegheny Country Club on Sept. 30.

Girls soccer showdowns

Monday is a busy night for WPIAL girls soccer.

Some of the standout matches include:

Upper St. Clair at Moon for first place in Section 2-AAAA

Fox Chapel hosts Latrobe and Penn-Trafford is at Allderdice in a fight for second place in Section 3-AAAA, where all four teams are 1-1.

South Fayette visits Mars in Section 4-AAA, where the defending champion Fightin’ Planets have a one-game lead in the loss column over the Lions and Montour.

Shady Side Academy is at Burrell as both the Bulldogs and Buccaneers are tied for first place in Section 2-AA with Deer Lakes.

Freedom hosts South Side with first place up for grabs in Section 3-A.

More Dragons and Warriors

While Allderdice hosts Penn-Trafford in a key girls soccer match, the boys teams also collide.

The Warriors host the Dragons with both tied for second place in Section 3-AAAA.

Both teams have one section loss and are looking up at first place Norwin, which is 4-0 in section play.

Tags: Allderdice, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Freedom, Latrobe, Mars, Moon, Penn-Trafford, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette, South Side, Upper St. Clair