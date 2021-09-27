What to watch for Sept. 27, 2021: Boys head to WPIAL golf semis

Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 10:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Tyler Mocello will take part in the WPIAL semifinals Monday.

The district individual golf postseason continues Monday with the WPIAL Class AAA boys semifinals.

Seventy-two golfers qualified from the sectionals last week to participate in the district semifinals.

District 7 produced the most participants with 19 golfers set to tee off at the Willowbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.

Section 8 has 12 golfers, followed by Section 3 with 10, Section 4 with eight, Section 6 with seven, Sections 1 and 2 with six golfers each and Section 5 with four.

The top 36 finishers from Monday’s 18-hole event will qualify for the 2021 WPIAL AAA boys individual golf championships set for Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club.

Clash of champions

It won’t mean much in the girls volleyball standings, but defending champions will square off on the hardwood Monday when 2020 Class A champion Bishop Canevin hosts last year’s Class AA winner, North Catholic.

Last year, North Catholic was the top seed and defeated Neshannock, Shenango and Waynesburg Central before beating Ellwood City, 3-1, in the district finals for a second WPIAL championship in three years.

Bishop Canevin defeated Mapletown, California, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. The Crusaders topped Greensburg Central Catholic in the title match for a fourth consecutive WPIAL crown.

The Trojans enter this week tied for first place with Avonworth atop Section 2-AA, and the Crusaders are in first place in Section 3-A.

You can watch the JV match followed by varsity action starting at 6 p.m.

Section 2nd half begins

The second half of section play in WPIAL boys soccer begins Monday with a busy night on the pitch.

Three matches with first-place implications include Franklin Regional at Plum. The Mustangs are 6-1 in the section, one game behind the 7-0 Panthers.

In Section 2-AA, Shady Side Academy visits Leechburg. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in section play, and the Blue Devils are 1-0-1.

Finally, in Section 3-AA, first-place Charleroi is 6-0. The Cougars host Mt. Pleasant. The Vikings are 3-1-1 and tied for second place with McGuffey.

