What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 10, 2022: Girls soccer playoff positioning up for grabs

By:

Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Leah Kessler works against Bethel Park’s Marena Chernicky last month.

The WPIAL girls soccer regular season has one week left.

Most teams have section matches set for Monday, Wednesday and next Monday.

With time winding down, the Section 2-4A crown could be at stake when Mt. Lebanon hosts Peters Township.

The Blue Devils are 10-1 in the section, and the Indians are 8-1-1, so the winner can win the section if it wins its final two section games.

Mt. Lebanon visits Norwin and hosts Bethel Park. Peters Township hosts Upper St. Clair and visits Hempfield.

While those two South Hills powers battle for first place, there are a couple of matches in Section 3-A that could help decide not one but two playoff spots.

Freedom (8-0) and Mohawk (5-2) already have clinched, and the other four teams in the section are separated by one game.

On Monday, Sewickley Academy (3-5) hosts Riverside (3-6), and Eden Christian Academy (2-6) welcomes Mohawk.

The other team in the mix, South Side (3-5), does not play until Wednesday.

Boys 2A golf teams tee up for semifinals

One of two of the WPIAL boys Class 2A team golf semifinals rounds will take place Monday.

Ten teams will tee it up for a 10 a.m. start at the Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.

This semifinals grouping includes Belle Vernon, Carmichaels, Fort Cherry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Hopewell, McGuffey, Sewickley Academy, South Park, Uniontown and Waynesburg Central.

The top three teams will advance to the championship round Thursday at the Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon.

The other 10 Class 2A teams and both Class 3A semifinals groupings are set for a Tuesday tee off.

Girls team tennis playoffs begin

The 2022 WPIAL girls team tennis playoffs begin Monday with eight Class 3A first-round matches.

Upper St. Clair is the defending champion and the No. 3-seed in this year’s playoffs. USC’s rival, Mt. Lebanon, earned the top seed.

Here are the eight opening-round postseason matches set for 3 p.m.:

No. 16 Oakland Catholic at No. 1 Mt. Lebanon

No. 9 Moon at No. 8 Fox Chapel

No. 13 Butler at No. 4 Upper St. Clair

No. 12 Penn-Trafford at No. 5 Bethel Park

No. 15 Peters Township at No. 2 Shady Side Academy

No. 10 Latrobe at No. 7 Pine-Richland

No. 14 Kiski Area at No. 3 North Allegheny

No. 11 Allderdice at No. 6 Franklin Regional

Class 2A first-round matches are slated for Tuesday.

