What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 24, 2022: Girls soccer rematch in opening round

By:

Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 5:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Anna Hertzler controls the ball in front of Moon’s Marina Mollica during their game on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in South Fayette.

The WPIAL soccer postseason spotlight falls on the Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys opening-round matches Monday.

One of the Class 3A girls’ first-round matchups is a rematch from a quarterfinals playoff contest a year ago.

Last fall, Franklin Regional was the No. 3 seed and blanked West Allegheny in the first round, 2-0.

South Fayette was the No. 6 seed and shut out Gateway in the opening round, 3-0.

The cat fight was on as the Panthers hosted the Lions. The two teams were tied, 1-1, at the end of regulation and through two overtimes.

South Fayette prevailed in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals, where it would fall to 3A runner-up Plum.

On Monday, No. 8 South Fayette (11-5-1) will host No. 9 Franklin Regional (10-5-2).

The other 3A girls opening-round matches on Monday:

No. 16 Penn-Trafford (8-6-4) at No. 1 Mars (14-0)

No. 13 West Allegheny (11-7) at No. 4 Thomas Jefferson (16-2)

No. 12 Ringgold (11-6-1) at No. 5 Latrobe (10-2-2)

No. 15 Indiana (6-9-1) at No. 2 Moon (16-0)

No. 10 Oakland Catholic (8-6-1) at No. 7 Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1)

No. 14 Kiski Area (7-10-1) at No. 3 Plum (14-1)

No. 11 Montour (9-5-2) at No. 6 Hampton (14-3)

Boys 2A soccer lid lifters

When No. 6-seeded Beaver hosts No. 11 Brownsville on Monday in a WPIAL Class 2A boys first-round playoff match, there should be a big sign draped somewhere at Gypsy Glen Stadium saying “Welcome Back.”

Last season, with Beaver playing in 3A and Brownsville in 2A, the Bobcats and Falcons combined to go 5-24-2.

In fact, nearly half the 2A field of 16 teams did not make the 2021 district soccer playoffs.

West Mifflin (8-9-1), Knoch (7-9-2) and Freeport (4-9-1) were in 3A, while Avonworth (7-7-1) and Hopewell (4-10-1) were in 2A missing out on the postseason on the pitch.

Here are the other opening-round matches in boys 2A on Monday:

No. 16 Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) at No. 1 South Park (17-0)

No. 9 Knoch (10-8) at No. 8 McGuffey (12-5-1)

No. 13 Hopewell (8-7) at No. 4 Deer Lakes (16-2)

No. 12 West Mifflin (11-6-1) at No. 5 Belle Vernon (13-4)

No. 15 Freeport (7-9) at No. 2 Quaker Valley (15-3)

No. 10 Avonworth (10-5-1) at No. 7 East Allegheny (13-3)

No. 14 Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) at No. 3 Shady Side Academy (13-3)

Pigtail Monday in volleyball

Welcome to the start of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs and welcome to Pigtail Monday.

Six Class 3A and five Class 2A preliminary-round matches will take place with the winners advancing to the field of 16 for first-round clashes Wednesday.

Here are the early starters to the girls volleyball postseason.

Class 3A preliminary round

For the No. 11 seed: Ringgold at Trinity at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 12 seed: Uniontown vs. Plum at Hempfield at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 13 seed: Woodland Hills at Indiana at 7 p.m.

For the No. 14 seed: Franklin Regional vs. Blackhawk at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 15 seed: Knoch at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 16 seed: Laurel Highlands vs. Gateway at Hempfield at 6 p.m.

Class 2A preliminary round

For the No. 12 seed: Fort Cherry vs. Burrell at North Allegheny at 6 p.m.

For the No. 13 seed: Bentworth vs. Deer Lakes at Peters Township at 6 p.m.

For the No. 14 seed: Seton LaSalle vs. Derry at Penn Hills at 6 p.m.

For the No. 15 seed: Hopewell vs. Southmoreland at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m.

For the No. 16 seed: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Waynesburg Central at Trinity at 6 p.m.

