What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 5, 2022: Top four Section 1-A soccer teams to face off

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 8:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Lexie Botti battles for possession against Springdale on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Springdale.

As time winds down on section play in WPIAL girls soccer, the focus turns toward capturing one of the top four spots in each section to earn a berth in the district postseason in two and a half weeks.

There are 35 girls soccer section matches slated for Wednesday, including two in Section 1-A where the top four teams will be going head-to-head.

First-place Springdale will host fourth-place Serra Catholic while Seton LaSalle visits Greensburg Central Catholic in a battle for second place.

The Dynamos at 7-1 in the section have already clinched a playoff berth and can take a big step toward a section title with a win. They rolled past the Eagles at Serra Catholic last month, 7-1.

Seton LaSalle lost at home to Greensburg Central Catholic on Sept. 12, 4-2. However, the Rebels are coming off a 5-1 win over Springdale, the Dynamos’ only section loss, while the Centurions had a five-game winning streak end at the hands of Springdale.

Championship rematch

The two girls volleyball teams that faced each other for district gold last fall meet Wednesday with not as much at stake.

Last November, North Catholic defeated rival Avonworth, 3-1, to win a second straight WPIAL Class 2A championship.

Realignment has separated the two volleyball powers for the next two years as North Catholic has moved up to 3A while Avonworth remains in 2A.

Both have golden aspirations as they prepare to face each other in a nonsection match on Wednesday at Avonworth.

The Trojans are alone in first place in Section 5-3A, with a 7-0 section record while the Antelopes lead Section 4-2A with a 9-0 section mark.

Also on Wednesday in girls volleyball, Central Valley visits Hopewell in Section 4-2A.

The Warriors are in third place with a 5-2 section record, two games up in the loss column on the fourth-place Vikings, who are 5-4.

Field hockey showdown

Two of the top district field hockey teams will meet for a second time Wednesday when Latrobe hosts Penn-Trafford in a 2A clash.

On Sept. 12, the Warriors won at home, beating the Wildcats, 4-2.

These two teams met in the WPIAL 2A semifinals last fall with Penn-Trafford prevailing, 1-0.

Penn-Trafford went on to win its sixth straight district championship.

Tags: Avonworth, Central Valley, Greensburg C.C., Hopewell, Latrobe, North Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Springdale