Which WPIAL football team will reach a milestone next?

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 7:57 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Wyatt Ramer warms up before the Knoch game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Offutt Field in Greensburg.

History was made in Week 2 of the WPIAL football season as two district teams picked up milestone victories.

Greensburg Salem notched program win No. 700 in a 13-12 victory over Knoch.

“The feeling at the end of the Knoch game was a mixed emotion,” Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer said. “One of pride in the program, relief in that it had been accomplished, but also a tremendous excitement to obtain such an amazing benchmark and to not only be a part of it, but to be the one who is currently leading the program.”

The Golden Lions become the fifth district school behind Jeannette (757), New Castle (746), Aliquippa (736) and Washington (711) to reach the 700-win mark.

“I think the fact that only four other schools in the WPIAL stake claim to 700 wins speaks to the consistency of the program and the people of the community,” Keefer said. “The schools at 700 value football, and the consistency that has been displayed with time is truly amazing. I think the fact that I am only the sixth head football coach in the past 65-plus years speaks to consistency that our district possesses in our football program.”

While Golden Lions fans were celebrating on the eastern side of the district, another milestone was reached on the western side of the WPIAL.

In their 11th year of existence, Central Valley picked up victory No. 100 with a 49-6 thrashing of Blackhawk.

“I’m honored to be part of the Central Valley school district, representing the football program,” coach Mark Lyons said. “It seems like yesterday when we were preparing for our inaugural season with all the excitement surrounding that first game. I’m very happy for our school community and all the players who were part of the program.”

Lyons has been the only head coach for the Warriors since the merger of the Center and Monaca school districts in 2010.

Two weeks ago, North Hills defeated Shaler, 35-7, for win No. 500 for the Indians.

So what other milestone wins could happen in this season like no other?

The next team to join the 700 club could do so in October.

Clairton has 696 wins. The top-ranked Bears are 2-0, and if they continue to win, they would become the sixth district school with 700 wins and would accomplish the milestone not far from Greensburg Salem’s Offutt Field.

The Bears visit Greensburg Central Catholic on Oct. 16 for a Week 6 Class A Eastern Conference game.

Knocking on the door of 700 wins in a few years are Beaver Falls (668), Monessen (668), Rochester (666) and McKeesport (661).

Other milestones that could be reached this season:

• Mt. Lebanon is five wins shy of No. 600

• South Fayette is six wins from No. 500

• Carmichaels is four victories from No. 500

• Leechburg is two wins away from No. 400

• Steel Valley is seven wins shy of No. 300

