Which WPIAL girls basketball teams have qualified for the state playoffs?

By:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 6:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Gina Smith hugs Ashleigh Connor as time winds down against Bethel Park during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Saturday.

As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away.

The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first round coming a week after the WPIAL tournament concludes.

Here is a look at the 36 WPIAL girls teams that have clinched a berth in the PIAA postseason.

The final order of qualifiers will be determined after the WPIAL championships.

Class 6A (4 teams)

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

North Allegheny Tigers

Class 5A (7 teams)

Chartiers Valley Colts

South Fayette Lions

Moon Tigers

McKeesport Tigers

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Latrobe Wildcats

(If CV wins, Indiana qualifies, if SF wins, Trinity qualifies)

Class 4A (6 teams)

Blackhawk Cougars

Knoch Knights

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Southmoreland Scotties

Quaker Valley Quakers

Montour Spartans

Class 3A (6 teams)

North Catholic Trojans

Freedom Bulldogs

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Avonworth Antelopes

Laurel Spartans

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Class 2A (7 teams)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Neshannock Lancers

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Serra Catholic Eagles

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Shenango Wildcats

(If OLSH wins, Greensburg Central Catholic qualifies, if Neshannock wins, Burgettstown qualifies)

Class A (6 teams)

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

St. Joseph’s Spartans

Union Scotties

Monessen Greyhounds

West Greene Pioneers