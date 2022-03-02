Which WPIAL girls basketball teams have qualified for the state playoffs?
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 6:33 PM
As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away.
The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first round coming a week after the WPIAL tournament concludes.
Here is a look at the 36 WPIAL girls teams that have clinched a berth in the PIAA postseason.
The final order of qualifiers will be determined after the WPIAL championships.
Class 6A (4 teams)
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
North Allegheny Tigers
Class 5A (7 teams)
Chartiers Valley Colts
South Fayette Lions
Moon Tigers
McKeesport Tigers
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Latrobe Wildcats
(If CV wins, Indiana qualifies, if SF wins, Trinity qualifies)
Class 4A (6 teams)
Blackhawk Cougars
Knoch Knights
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Southmoreland Scotties
Quaker Valley Quakers
Montour Spartans
Class 3A (6 teams)
North Catholic Trojans
Freedom Bulldogs
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Avonworth Antelopes
Laurel Spartans
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Class 2A (7 teams)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Neshannock Lancers
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Serra Catholic Eagles
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Shenango Wildcats
(If OLSH wins, Greensburg Central Catholic qualifies, if Neshannock wins, Burgettstown qualifies)
Class A (6 teams)
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
St. Joseph’s Spartans
Union Scotties
Monessen Greyhounds
West Greene Pioneers
