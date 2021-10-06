While waiting for a lifeguarding gig at Belle Vernon’s ‘Beach,’ The Birdie is picking Westmoreland County winners
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 6:05 PM
Last week: 11-2 (84.6%)
Season: 51-22 (69.9%)
The Birdie had a lot of jobs growing up before he finally answered his calling to become a prep football virtuoso.
“I tested crash helmets for a spell, was a survey taker for Family Feud briefly, and read palms on weekends,” he said. “Pay wasn’t great and I got tired of people asking me for all the answers.”
Lately, the Birdie is thinking about applying for a new side hustle. No, not a baby powder salesman, although he calls the market a “gold mine” in the student section space.
He wants to work on the gold turf.
“I want to be a lifeguard at the Beach,” he said, caking sunscreen on his nose and draping a whistle he stole from a local coach around his neck. “Is Belle Vernon hiring? I come cheap.”
A fan of Belle Vernon since the preseason when he told everyone the Leopards were the best 4A team in the state, the Birdie resents those who say he’s on the bandwagon and doesn’t deserve preferential treatment went he visits James Weir Stadium.
Before he tips over in the chair he stacked on top of his desk and disrupts the office, the Birdie runs toward Week 6 shirtless like Lt. Mitch Buchannon — in slow motion, of course.
Baldwin (1-5, 1-2) at Hempfield (2-4, 0-3): The Spartans return home to their new turf and resurfaced track to get their running game recharged. Hempfield, 20-14
Norwin (2-4, 0-3) at North Allegheny (3-3, 1-2): Class 6A is a grind every week and teams that lack the depth of others simply can’t compete. North Allegheny, 42-6
Connellsville (0-6, 0-1) at Latrobe (2-4, 0-1): Defense and special teams will make an appearance for the Wildcats. Latrobe, 25-13
Gateway (4-2, 1-0) at Penn-Trafford (4-2, 1-0): If Penn-Trafford’s outstanding secondary is up to the task, defense could propel the Warriors. If Gateway’s run defense shows up, Gators could roll. Gateway, 20-17
Woodland Hills (1-5, 0-1) at Franklin Regional (2-4, 1-0): The Birdie is drawn to lure of another game a local team should win. But he is cautious with this one because the Panthers have not taken care of the football. Still, he likes them at home. Franklin Regional, 19-13
Belle Vernon (5-0, 3-0) at Ringgold (3-3, 0-2): After back-to-back primetime matchups, Belle Vernon can chill out some as it heads across the river. Belle Vernon, 42-7
Greensburg Salem (4-2, 2-1) at Armstrong (4-2, 2-1): A matchup of two of the most productive quarterbacks in the WPIAL will test the corners and safeties but the linebackers will decide who wins. Armstrong, 30-21
Valley (0-6, 0-3) at Derry (0-5, 0-1): The Trojans are due for something good to happen in a season of bad. Derry, 8-6
Brownsville (0-5, 0-3) at Mt. Pleasant (4-2, 2-0): The Vikings are winning games that count. Mt. Pleasant, 35-7
Yough (0-6, 0-3) at Southmoreland (4-2, 1-1): Southmoreland will spread the field, get to the end zone early and soundly take care of the visiting Cougars. Southmoreland, 33-6
Riverview (1-4, 1-2) at Greensburg CC (4-2, 2-1): GCC will show what some of its much-discussed playmakers can do for the home crowd. GCC, 32-12
Springdale (3-3, 0-3) at Jeannette (1-5, 1-2): Jeannette used to be unbeatable at McKee Stadium but that was when the Jayhawks could stop the run. Springdale will run it effectively in this one. Springdale, 20-8
Monessen (3-3, 2-1) at Carmichaels (4-2, 2-1): Who thought Monessen would be playing such a meaningful game in Week 6? Not the Birdie. The Greyhounds will run out of steam against the Mikes. Carmichaels, 20-14
