Wilson edges Penn-Trafford in PIAA baseball playoffs
By: HSSN Staff
Monday, June 3, 2019 | 9:24 PM
District 3 champion Wilson scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning and held off Penn-Trafford’s rally in the fifth en route to a 6-5 win in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A baseball playoffs Monday afternoon in Fredericksburg.
Wilson opened a 4-0 lead in the third inning.
In the fourth, Cade Patterson and MacLean Maund each hit two-run singles to tie the score.
Wilson added two runs in the bottom of the inning to pull ahead 6-4.
Anthnoy Sherwin tripled in the fifth, and Bobby Lane drove him in with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-5.
Gabe Bunn and Domenic Borelli each scored twice for Wilson (19-7-1).
Penn-Trafford, the WPIAL runner-up, finished its season 18-5.
