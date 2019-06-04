Wilson edges Penn-Trafford in PIAA baseball playoffs

By: HSSN Staff

Monday, June 3, 2019 | 9:24 PM

District 3 champion Wilson scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning and held off Penn-Trafford’s rally in the fifth en route to a 6-5 win in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A baseball playoffs Monday afternoon in Fredericksburg.

Wilson opened a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

In the fourth, Cade Patterson and MacLean Maund each hit two-run singles to tie the score.

Wilson added two runs in the bottom of the inning to pull ahead 6-4.

Anthnoy Sherwin tripled in the fifth, and Bobby Lane drove him in with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-5.

Gabe Bunn and Domenic Borelli each scored twice for Wilson (19-7-1).

Penn-Trafford, the WPIAL runner-up, finished its season 18-5.

Tags: Penn-Trafford