Wilson-led Sto-Rox stays perfect with tight road win over Cornell

By:

Friday, September 13, 2019 | 11:31 PM

Eric Wilson threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns as Sto-Rox remained undefeated as the Vikings beat Cornell, 28-25, on Friday night.

Wilson, who came into Week 3 as the WPIAL’s leading passer, got off to a fast start, completing 16 of 30 passes for 289 yards and three TDs in the first half.

Amahd Pack didn’t play due to an injured ankle and was one of several key starters missing for Class A No. 4 Sto-Rox (4-0, 3-0 Big Seven).

“Eric Wilson made a lot of plays and showed the leadership we needed to get through this game tonight,” Vikings coach Laroi Johnson said. “I’m extremely proud of our team. Just the nature of having injuries to deal with and having to rely on the back end of our roster. That is what helps build championship teams.”

Cornell (2-1, 1-1) stopped Sto-Rox on its opening drive, forcing the Vikings to turn the ball over on downs deep in Raiders territory. Cornell then embarked on a seven-play, 94-yard drive, highlighted by a 63-yard pass from Zaier Harrison to Savon Wilson to give Cornell a 7-0 lead.

Sto-Rox needed only 52 seconds to draw to score its first touchdown. On third down, Wilson connected with Jaidon Berry on a 46-yard touchdown pass. AJ Nelson missed the extra point, and Sto-Rox trailed 7-6 with 4:46 seconds to play in the first quarter.

The two teams then engineered one-play drives. Cornell scored on the next offensive play when freshman running back Ameer Hibler scored on a 68-yard touchdown run. After a missed extra point of their own, the Raiders held a 13-6 lead.

Sto-Rox scored just 20 seconds later as Wilson again connected with Berry on a 67-yard touchdown pass. The Vikings converted on the 2-point conversion, Wilson to Berry, to take their first lead, 14-13.

All told, the two teams scored four touchdowns in an 89-second span of the first quarter.

The Vikings added to their lead early in the second quarter on an 85-yard pass from Wilson to Dionte Givens. On the play, Givens bobbled the ball and absorbed a big hit at midfield before breaking free to give Sto-Rox a 21-13 lead at halftime.

Cornell cut its deficit to 21-19 with 2:35 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Harrison. The Raiders senior quarterback finished 10 of 26 for 169 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.

“I feel he’s one of the best players in Class A, if nothing else,” Cornell coach Ed Dawson said. “The kid is a four-year starter, he’s battle-tested and he shows excellent leadership qualities.”

Sto-Rox responded, like they did all night, with a touchdown pass from Wilson to freshman Zay Davis on a third-and-goal from the 26. Johnson said Davis had told him one play earlier he was wide open in the middle of Cornell’s zone defense. That touchdown extended the Vikings lead to 28-19.

Cornell drew to within 28-26 when it blocked a Sto-Rox punt and Hibler fell on the ball in the end zone with 1:19 left. But Sto-Rox recovered Cornell’s onside kick to seal the win.

Tags: Cornell, Sto-Rox