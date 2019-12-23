Winchester Thurston and Rochester debut in TribHSSN state rankings

By:

Sunday, December 22, 2019 | 10:19 PM

Outside of Class A, there was little movement in the final Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings of 2019.

Garnet Valley fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in Class 6A after a 7-point loss to Ridley.

Grove City replaced Mifflinburg in Class 4A, and Winchester Thurston is in and Mahoney Area out in Class 2A.

Class A underwent a facelift with three teams, including 2019 WPIAL champion Rochester, making their debut.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Dec. 22. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record followed by the teams ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Upper Dublin (4-2, 1) (2)

2. Neshaminy (4-1, 1) (3)

3. Bethel Park (6-0, 7) (4)

4. Cardinal O’Hara (5-1, 12) (5)

5. Garnet Valley (5-1, 1) (1)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (5-0, 7) (1)

2. Mechanisburg (6-0, 3) (3)

3. Archbishop Carroll (6-2,12), (2)

4. Archbishop Wood (3-4, 12) (4)

5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (2-2, 1) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. North Catholic (4-0, 7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (5-0, 11) (2)

3. Bermudian Springs (5-0, 3) (3)

4. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (2-1, 2) (5)

5. Grove City (5-0, 10) (NR)

Out: Mifflinburg (4)

Class 3A

1. Delone Catholic (7-0, 3) (1)

2. Dunmore (5-0, 2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (6-0, 1) (4)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (4-1, 3) (3)

5. Beaver (6-0, 7) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Bellwood-Antis (5-0, 6) (1)

2. West Middlesex (5-0, 10) (2)

3. Linden Hall (5-1, 3) (5)

4. Winchester Thurston (6-0, 7) (NR)

5. Old Forge (3-1, 2) (4)

Out: Mahoney Area (11)

Class A

1. Jenkintown (7-0, 1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (7-0, 3) (5)

3. Rochester (6-1, 7) (NR)

4. Mount Calvary Christian School (6-0, 3) (NR)

5. Cambridge Springs (6-1, 10) (NR)

Out: Shanksville-Stonycreek (5), Berlin-Brothersvalley (5), Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional (4),

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Chartiers Valley, North Catholic, Rochester, Winchester Thurston